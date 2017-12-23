"The US Has Crossed The Line": Russia Warns Trump Decision To Arm Ukraine Will "Lead To Bloodshed"

Russia has reacted fiercely to the end of week breaking news that President Trump plans to approve the legal sale of US antitank missiles and possibly other advanced systems to the Ukrainian government in a move that could change the battlefield calculus of the war between Ukrainian and Russian-aligned forces in the Donbass region along the Russian border. ABC News described the "total defense package of $47 million includes the sale of 210 anti-tank missiles and 35 launchers" which will be sure to harm Trump's longtime stated goal of improving relations with Moscow.
Though Kiev has long had limited access to US lethal arms through private contracts with American and international arms producers, this represents a significant escalation involving the likelihood that advanced US systems would be used directly on Russian-aligned militias in the eastern Donbass region and potentially Russian forces along the border. Up until now, the White House has been reluctant to escalate the war so openly, as it did when it supplied anti-Assad fighters in Syria with sophisticated TOW anti-tank missiles.
While the US State Department claims the move is "defensive" in nature, Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov charged the US with deliberately "crossing the line" and pushing the Ukrainian authorities "towards new bloodshed," adding that "American weapons can lead to new victims".
Ukrainian army soldiers perform a weapons exercise at a training ground outside Lviv, western Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2015. Image source: AP via Common Dreams
"Kiev revanchists are shooting at Donbass every day, they don't want to conduct peace negotiations and dream of doing away with the disobedient population. And the United States has decided to give them weapons to do that," Ryabkov said. He further slammed the US as an "accomplice in igniting a war" whose political leadership is “blinded by Russophobia and eagerly applaud the Ukrainian nationalist punitive battalions.”
Indeed a number of outspoken Russia hawks in Congress were enthusiastic over the possibility of heavier and direct arms flow to Ukraine, including John McCain, Bob Corker, and Tom Cotton - all supporters of the original Ukraine Freedom Support Act signed into law by President Obama in December 2014, though never fully enacted.
Cotton for example - recently rumored to be Trump's pick for CIA Director - said of the new initiative for arms exports to Ukraine: "This is a break from failed Obama era policies to make Russia pay a cost for its aggression. With this decision, the Trump administration is reminding Vladimir Putin and his cronies that they lost the Cold War, and we won’t tolerate their bullying of our friend Ukraine."
But Russian leaders have warned that through the decision the US may be dragged deeper into a quagmire which could result in direct confrontation with pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine's east. Aleksey Pushkov, member of the Russian Senate security committee, told RT News that delivery of the more advanced systems like the Army's M-148 Javelin Portable Anti-Tank Missile would require US military advisers on the ground, which could be targeted by separatist forces.
Pushkov told RT, the US “has enough problems already to allow itself to be involved in adventures of the [Ukrainian] regime. And we know too well how adventurous Kiev may be.” This comes as authorities in Kiev are already requesting that Washington adds anti-aircraft missiles to its shopping list as well, according to multiple reports.
Meanwhile German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron issued a statement calling for "disengagement and the withdrawal of heavy weapons" in the Ukrainian conflict, a scenario now much further away from taking shape than ever. But after years of covert American involvement in the Ukrainian proxy and civil war which has raged since 2014 - and which a leaked recording confirmed was precipitated by the US State Department - it appears that hawks like McCain, Cotton, and Corker are finally getting their way.
Vladimir Putin has decided that all diplomatic efforts are futile
No more Mr. Nice Guy.
Oh no! What he going to do?
Putin will only respond in a reciprocal manner.
As the USD continues to lose influence, the West will continue to ratchet up aggression against Russia.
The West will ALWAYS be labeled as the aggressors.
The Question is, what is the motive behind the aggression?
The Jews want Ukraine for the NEXT Israhell after the downfall of their Apartheid country. http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-1Gm
Sure, they can have Pripyat. I hear its move-in ready!
lol
Besides, it's loaded with "healthy nucleus."
Clicked that old link and saw TruthInSunshine. Sigh. Sucks to see the old posts and see who you've lost.
As for this, I hope this backfires and the USA is further isolated from world affairs. We've meddled in too many places for far too long. Led countless innocents to their death to protect the hegemony of the FRN. Evil Empire in every sense of the term.
Think how much better life would be if we were able to live our lives and not have to run faster on the hamsterwheel of life trying to keep up with the inflation from constantly expanding the money supply to stay ahead of the inevitable implosion due to compound interest. A simple, prosperous life where we strive for the betterment of mankind.
Instead we foment strife around the globe while feeding on the propaganda shoved down our throats on a daily basis and limitless pharmaceuticals to help us believe the lies.
Just once I would like to see what life was like if we never bought in to the Devils bargain put forth so long ago. Would we still be hated around the globe? Would life consist of constantly working harder to stay ahead of the inflation monster? Would every media outlet be constantly reinforcing the notion that we must keep buying shit we can't afford to impress people we don't like? Or would life have evolved into something better, where a daily diet of SSRI's, opiates and benzos was not needed to get to bed at night and get up in the morning?
I guess maybe I'm channeling TiS a bit?
Oh well, back to dreams of sugar plums dancing in my head.
Merry Christmas all.
pods
...the Deep State wants to immigrate good-looking Ukraine hotties into Unioted States to assist all white men in their hunt for cunt......
THAT is why USA is risking thermonuclear war with Russia over Ukraine!
A spot of filler, and a quick lick of paint - those apartment blocks will look as good as new!
Might as well get some Groundsmen in to tidy up the overgrowth, and do some spot repairs on the road system - no-one will be any the wiser, will they (and I'm reliably told there's plenty of wildlife - so it sounds like a great place to relocate to . . . . . .)
re: >>> "So you're telling me Putin ordered his puppet Trump to arm Ukrainians that are hostile to Putin?" <<<
actually, yes... well, sort of.
Putin and Trump are friends. Trump and Putin are both very aware and manipulative, and know how easy it is to goad the blindly thirsty MSM and Liberals.
a mostly symbolic act such as arming a few Perogies with Potatoe Cannons is the perfect way for Trump and Putin to manipulate how MSN potrays their relationship
while, both benefit
Trump gets to say, 'look, we're neutral'
Putin gets potential leverage, 'look, they blew up out tanks.'
Trump couldn't give two shits about Ukraine, and he's doing Putin a favour because Putin gets MORE power in the region the more hostile Ukraine is.
maybe the perogies kill a few ruskies
Putin comes in and takes a bit more territory
Trump and Putin call for a ceasefire, both get a political win bringing peace to the region -- but in practice, Trump and Putin just set up more geographic consolidation for Putin.
Trump NOT arming Ukraine and forcing Ukraine to seek purely political solutions would be the worst thing for both US (arms sales) and Russia (eurasian control)
Why would the US want a strong Russia... You make 0 sense. Nice nickname though.
not US just the Trump (or the 'Trump' entity of policymakers and interests that he represents and his supported by.
and because I don't think Trumps views it simply as 'making Russia strong' but rather a useful symbolic act both sides can manipulate for political benefit
Trump, unlike US Neocons, doesn't think in a zero sum game. he doesn't see this as just about making Russia 'strong' or 'weak'...
he sees mutual gain has future leverage and future gain. he rather see two sides both get a +1/+1 to secure future +3/+3, whereas the Neocons are obsessed with going 2/0
he's playing chess, not checkers :D
and, he doesn't care about 'beating' Russia at chess -- he just wants the US to get 'better' at chess.
if Russia improving their chess game helps the US improve their chess game even more, than so be it. it's a means-to-an-end to MAGA
if that rusty analogy makes sense =p anyhow, maybe i'm wrong =p
but I think if you look at Trump on China and Syria so far, he seems far more willing to let CN and RU get some wins, too -- wins HRC or the Neocons would consider blasphemous/treasonous
and I think with Trump, just as you would Putin, you need to look at the -1s as potential +1s
precisely because there's nothing that Trump loves more than making them MSN chase after negative news that actually will net a positive impact from
at least that's how I interpet how he ran his business, won the election, has handled china, russiagate, etc.
The Ukraine is a bankrupt, corrupt, political cesspool that has no leverage in any regard. A few anti-tank missiles probably won't make much difference except to those in the Donbass that are going to lose their lives....no big deal right? In any case the Donbass has been owning Ukie ass in every major engagement from the start, that won't change any time soon. If the US thinks their advisors will help, please refer to Syria for a reality check.
yeah that's what I mean by symbolic.
pleases some people on the left here, the MSM, the EU, some interests in Ukraine, etc.
but in practice, not really much of a big deal. if Ukraine rads already wanted to blow up RU tanks, they could. and they don't. cuz they're not that dumb.
it's like selling arms to TW. wins a lot of political favours, but US and China both know it's going to make zero difference lol. CN would LOVe for TW to just dare to use them =p
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-20/how-us-swindled-russia-early-1990s
".....will lead to bloodshed."
Of course it will. Some Russian tank crews are going to be sorry they ever joined up.
If only 0bama had the balls to do anything meaningful... it is because of this loser, Trump now have to clean up this conflict, as well as North Korea, Syria, etc.
If only the dog wouldn't have stopped to take a shit, maybe he would have caught the rabbit!
The US does not "clean up" conflicts. The US initiates "conflicts." There is a long sordid history of this sort of thing, and as other's have pointed out, these moves are not done / performed in a vacuum .. and not without underlying motives, which again as other's have pointed out, have more to do with a decaying system ..
I could provide you a list of such conflicts, but you could also easily find them with less than two minutes and a decent search engine.
Quit whining about the last guy, like the other team incessantly whined about the guy before that, so on and so forth ..
Truthfully, it means fuck all. Nada, zip, zilch ... although it could be said, each successive moron, puppet to the deep state, has dug the hole a bit deeper. Expect nothing less this go round, and I make no claims or warranties regarding the next asshat to assume the position ..
Cleanup ?
Shirly, you jest ...
I didn't mean "clean up" as in "end it peaceefully". More like actually assert our interests and put a hostile reginal player (Russia in this case) in its place.
Put them in their place? Right on their fuckin border? Get a fuckin life you Jewish banker apologist whore.
assert our interests
Planet earth is not merica's fucken interest while the country is imploding from other interests and you as proof the education system has failed.
The Untied States of American Jewish Slaves will bite off more than they can chew fucking with Russia. Mark my words.
Being backed into a corner amd fighting for one's home tends to motivate fighters.
You are a special kind of stupid aren't you?
Here they are in Uman Ukraine
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=SLAj2yCha4A
The Khazars want their real homeland back.
Hmm...don't they want to rule everything?
Which stands to reason, since the region of old Khazaria is right there...
The Joos are selling the Spike anti-tank missile to everyone who looked at the Javelin because it's a cheaper and some say better knockoff.
Trump is stupid as shit with this move. It may actually lead to WWW3. We have no business in the ukraine. MAGA has nothing to do with the ukraine and a war with Russia. Fuck Trump and his war propaganga!
All his Chabad loan officers keep sending their demands along with his monthly debt statement. Clever chaps those weird looking dudes.
Bingo and it was only a matter of time with this move and the Jerusalem capital situation that if you look closely enough you can see the strings attached to him.
Except Jim Henson is the puppeteer.
The dollar is dying, the pension crisis, the deficit to every other major event that's been stalled is all about bringing on WWIII to cover over the hypocrisy and fraud that has been force fed down the sheeples throats for decades.
There will never be a direct full conflict between the USA and Russia.
First reason is because the US armed forces standard has fallen so low that it can’t win. A few days ago, the hangar queen F22 just fled away when the russians sent a Su35 to chase it away.
Second reason is that the US goal is first of all to maintain Europe unchained to its domination and to prevent the rise of a new power that would hasten the downfall of the USA. And Russia has no such capacity.
Never say never
What a bone head move by the US. Somebody must want war!
Putin's not going to get into a World War. It certainly doesn't suit his needs. I'm sure Putin wishes Hillary had not been elected, but I'm sure he also knew Trump's election would just buy him a year or so of institutional chaos before the same old Oligarchs got their hands back on the wheel.
What Putin will do is basically not stop his enemy from destroying itself. He'll step up the covert support for Donbass etc. Maybe have a couple Ukie Nazis rubbed out here and there. And most certainly he'll accelerate the growth of the economic and diplomatic bloc that is excluding the US; Russia with allies like Iran, China, more and more India and Pakistan (extremely interesting, that); Europe, the rest of Asia, and through China, Africa. Weekly it seems another nation expresses openness to the idea of transacting 3rd party deals in Euros or RMB, or gold, or in bilateral currency swap arrangements.
Once the 8 out of 10 US Dollars that circulate outside the US have to come home because nobody needs them, things will get mighty interesting.
Using control of the SWIFT system to push out Iran and Russia was a dumb move, when one considers what those two nations have to offer in sale, and what Europe and China need most. Only somebody with a Ph.D. and lots of MSM respect could think that shutting the suppliers of energy out of using the US Dollar would prevent them from selling their products. Most nations need those products and are not stakeholders in the US Dollar. It just sped up the moment when our erstwhile allies stopped to consider what they were getting out of their alliance with the US. That's not an equation the US wants anybody to ponder too deeply; not now, not anymore.
Selling a few bazookas to the Ukie Nazis is just the Zio-cons little signal to those observing that they are in complete control. Pride, as they say, goeth before the fall.
Well said! I'd add that the US wants a big war so we can try to stop the dedollarization, topple/hobble opponents, and try to obfuscate the complete financial sham that the Fed and US economy has been revealed to have been all along.
Don't forget that the rich aren't tied to any country. They set up shop wherever they can make $ and control the gov for their benefit.
Bingo. World War is the mother of all reset buttons. It's a fractional reserve banking orgasm with the option to completely revamp the entire system at any time based on either total loss and a subsequent write-off or complete success and 'all your gold are belong to us'.
Win-win for the bankers and lose-lose for the peasants stuck holding rifles and stinking up the inside of tanks.
Remember what happened in the Black Sea? Russia has some serious tech that they are not showing. If the U.S. goes in there, they may not get out.
Those dollars are starting to come home already. The shrinkflation is so noticeable, people who aren't paying attention are noticing.
Wow! Looks like support for Trump has all but evaporated on ZH! 45-0 to now is a big surprise for me as an outsider sitting on the fence.
Well, if he's playing some kind of 11 dimensional chess to make America great again, he better call checkmate pretty soon or he'll lose a hell of a lot more support.
It would be nice to think that, owing to our isolation, a Nuclear WW3 would not affect us "Down Under".
"On The Beach" paints a completely different picture - we'd be "late-comers to the Party", but attend we most certainly would. http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0053137/
Trump's "selection" was simlpy a continuation of existing (though hidden) policy rather than the much vaunted (and hoped-for) policy sea-change.
Just another case of - "plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose"
Dating myself here but there was a thing called "book" that your recommended film had its genisis.
Saw the film, then read the book.
The book was far more bleak than the film - and probably would be banned today as "too psychologically damaging" for the current snowflake generations.
It was never about Trump. It was about Not Hillary and someone the scum in Washington HATE. It was the mother of all 'fuck you's to Washington. But now he's behaving like a war mongering Neocon and anyone with greater than a double digit IQ knows that leads to very bad things.
Kill us all with weapons that work. Dumb ass!!
<---first use of rilfes, javelin or other weapon sent inside of 24 hours of landing in Kiev
<---Ukraine shows restraint and weapons sent there will only be used in the even of a Russian attack.....
Knowing a little bit about how things work in Ukraine, I would say a lot of weapons would end up being sold in the black market, who knows possibly to jihadists.