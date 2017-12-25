Assange's Twitter Account Mysteriously Deleted, Reappears Hours Later Under Strange Circumstances

Update 2: in another odd twist, on Monday morning, the US Navy's official Twitter account posted just these words in quotes "Julian Assange" which it then quickly deleted. Wikileaks captured a screenshot of the tweet as shown below:
Here a screenshot of the deleted @USNavy Christmas tweet about @JulianAssange. Note the use of quotation marks.https://t.co/Asfw6cH6C7 pic.twitter.com/7Gg6mVOoCx
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 25, 2017
Shortly after, when the tweet was publicized, the account then tweeted shortly after, around noon that "an inadvertent keystroke by an authorized user of the U.S. Navy Office of Information's Digitial Media Engagement Team caused the trending term "Julian Assange" to be tweeted from the Navy's official Twitter account" and in a follow up tweet added that "the inadvertent tweet was briefly posted for a few second before it was quickly deleted by the same authorized user. The inadvertent tweet was sent during routine monitoring of trending topics."
This morning, an inadvertent keystroke by an authorized user of the U.S. Navy Office of Information's Digitial Media Engagement Team caused the trending term "Julian Assange" to be tweeted from the Navy's official Twitter account (@USNavy). (1/2)
— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 25, 2017
The inadvertent tweet was briefly posted for a few second before it was quickly deleted by the same authorized user. The inadvertent tweet was sent during routine monitoring of trending topics. (2/2)
— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 25, 2017
Adding to the mystery, in an official statement, WikiLeaks pointed out some “oddities” from Twitter and the US Navy, but noted that apart from increased surveillance at the Ecuadorian embassy, the 46-year-old Australian was fine. “Despite some oddities from the US Navy and Twitter today and increased physical surveillance @JulianAssange’s physical situation at the embassy remains unaltered--confined without charge in violation of two UN rulings requiring the UK to set him free,” the statement read.
Despite some oddities from the US Navy and Twitter today and increased physical surveillance @JulianAssange's physical situation at the embassy remains unaltered--confined without charge in violation of two UN rulings requiring the UK to set him free.https://t.co/ne7cQ2Uryw
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 25, 2017
Without clarification from either Twitter or Assange, it's still unclear what exactly happened to Assange’s Twitter account, and it's absence prompted some to speculate that he was being silenced by the social media platform. Others have said it was as a promo stunt. Another account purporting to be Assange’s alternate handle claimed his page was deleted by Twitter ahead of publishing a huge new story, but there was no evidence Assange authored that message himself and the account was subsequently deleted.
* * *
Update: as of 9:30am ET, the @JulianAssange accounts has returned, although it appears to be a truncated or restored one, which shortly after its reappearance shows just over 1,000 followers.
A "returned" Assange tweeted the following cartoon.
— Julian Assange ???? (@JulianAssange) December 25, 2017
Although as Lee Camp pointed out, "the first pic is the account that we were prevented from seeing for over 10 hours. The second is what's "back." The bio has changed and the new account is following 24 people ..."
The first pic is the account that we were prevented from seeing for over 10 hours. The second is what's "back." The bio has changed and the new account is following 24 people ... pic.twitter.com/aDI34zP1X7
— Lee Camp [Redacted] (@LeeCamp) December 25, 2017
* * *
Julian Assange's Twitter account was mysteriously deleted on Christmas Eve, leaving perhaps the most important witness in the Trump-Russia investigation cut off from the rest of the world while he sits in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.
Attempting to access Assange's Twitter account results in the following message:
This page only appears when an account has been deleted, not suspended - by either Twitter or the account owner.
It wasn't clear whether the account was suspended or deleted by Twitter or Assange himself -- or why or for how long. Twitter wasn't commenting
This tweet by the WikiLeaks Task Force - an official WikiLeaks handle, suggested that people shouldn't jump to conclusions, as "haters and conspiracy theorists rush to post the usual attention seeking rubbish," before wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.
Julian's account disappears, so haters and conspiracy theorists rush to post the usual attention seeking rubbish. Ah, Twitter.
Merry Christmas, people.https://t.co/oCBOW2Tc5L pic.twitter.com/GmdXG36Xt3
— WikiLeaks Task Force (@WLTaskForce) December 25, 2017
The official Wikileaks Twitter account was still live but wasn't mentioning the Assange account.
According to CBS, an account purporting to be an alternative Assange account was claiming Twitter had deleted his official one ahead of a blockbuster story he's preparing to break. There was no confirmation that Assange was authoring that alternative account -- and that account has now been suspended by Twitter.
Meanwhile, Journalist Charles Johnson - who traveled with Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) to London to meet with Assange in August, posted the following on Facebook after Assange's Twitter account went down:
Moreover, on December 1, WikiLeaks' official account tweeted "Merry Christmas from @WikiLeaks" with an embedded video referencing perpetual war, and the hashtags #Yemen #Libya #Iraq #Syria #Pakistan #Afghanistan #Somalia #Ukraine
Merry Christmas from @WikiLeaks https://t.co/lmsmphuH2Nhttps://t.co/cGRnpjx6O8https://t.co/PkYqIcOZJW #Yemen #Libya #Iraq #Syria #Pakistan #Afghanistan #Somalia #Ukraine
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 1, 2017
Some have suggested that the events are part of some Christmas-linked plan, although so far there has been no confirmation.
The account deletion comes on the heels of a break-in last Monday at the Madrid office of WikiLeaks lawyer Baltasar Garzon's, in what police described as a "very professional" operation. Garzon told El Periodico and Ser magazine "They had not taken what they have been looking for," and client security "has not been affected," however police are analyzing his computer equipment to determine whether any files were taken or copied.
Hours after the break-in, Julian Assange published a tweet calling a Jimmy Dore video "Brilliant" - prominently featuring Assange's interview with a Dutch television host in which the WikiLeaks founder strongly implies that slain DNC IT staffer Seth Rich was the source of emails published by WikiLeaks during the 2016 election. (Assange clip at 21:30)
During the clip, Assange can be seen nodding his head in response to a question about Rich:
In August, Congressman Dana Rohrabacher travelled to London with journalist Charles Johnson for a meeting with Assange, where Rohrabacher said the WikiLeaks founder offered "firsthand" information proving that the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia, and which would refute the Russian hacking theory.
Rohrabacher brought that message back to Trump's Chief of Staff, John Kelly, to propose a deal. In exchange for a presidential pardon, Assange would share evidence that would refute the Russian hacking theory by proving they weren't the source of the emails, according to the WSJ.
“The possible “deal”—a term used by Mr. Rohrabacher during the Wednesday phone call—would involve a pardon of Mr. Assange or “something like that,” Mr. Rohrabacher said. In exchange, Mr. Assange would probably present a computer drive or other data-storage device that Mr. Rohrabacher said would exonerate Russia in the long-running controversy about who was the source of hacked and stolen material aimed at embarrassing the Democratic Party during the 2016 election.”
‘He would get nothing, obviously, if what he gave us was not proof,’ Mr. Rohrabacher said.
When Trump was asked in late September about the Assange proposal, he responded that he'd "never heard" of it, causing Rohrabacher to unleash on John Kelly, who he blamed for blocking the proposal from reaching the President, Rohrabacher told the Daily Caller:
“I think the president’s answer indicates that there is a wall around him that is being created by people who do not want to expose this fraud that there was collusion between our intelligence community and the leaders of the Democratic Party,” Rohrabacher told The Daily Caller Tuesday in a phone interview.
“This would have to be a cooperative effort between his own staff and the leadership in the intelligence communities to try to prevent the president from making the decision as to whether or not he wants to take the steps necessary to expose this horrendous lie that was shoved down the American people’s throats so incredibly earlier this year,” Rohrabacher said.
Contributing to the notion of deep-state interference, CIA director Mike Pompeo referred to WikiLeaks as a "hostile intelligence service" in April, calling Julian Assange "a fraud, a coward hiding behind a screen" for exposing information about democratic governments rather than authoritarian regimes. This quite the ironic statement, considering Pompeo used leaked emails from WikiLeaks as proof "the fix was in" against President Trump.
Mike Pompeo was sharing Wikileaks documents on his Congressional Twitter account less than a year ago pic.twitter.com/cl5P6vnXSE
— Jessica Schulberg (@jessicaschulb) April 13, 2017
Let's also not forget Donald Trump proclaiming "I Love Wikileaks!" less than a month before the 2016 election.
So Julian Assange - ostensibly the most important witness in the Russia hacking investigation, offered to prove that Russia was not the source of the leaked emails in exchange for a pardon. This proposition was conveyed through Rep. Dana Rohrabacher to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who Rohrabacher says never allowed the deal to reach Trump for consideration. Months later, WikiLeaks attorney Baltasar Garzon's office was raided in a "very professional" operation which is being labeled an attempted robbery. Hours after the break-in, Julian Assange tweets a Jimmy Dore video containing his own strong implication that Seth Rich was the source of the leaked emails, and six days later his Twitter account is gone.
That said, tweets directly from the WikiLeaks urge not to jump to conclusions.
Assange's account deletion also comes on the heels of several new Twitter rules rolled out on December 18, which many feared was the beginning of a "purge" of conservative accounts over user behavior both on and off the platform. The rules are aimed at people who associate with hate groups that "use or promote violence against civilians to further their causes" - however nothing Assange has done comes close to fitting that description.
So did Julian Assange delete his Twitter account - and if so, why? Was this yet another rogue Twitter employee lashing out on their last day, as was the case with President Trump's temporary account deletion in early November? Or did Twitter delete the account of one of the most important figures in the 2016 election.
Does Twitter's IP prevent others from starting a rival service?
well, there is twatter (for real)
I so fucking hate Twitter for their censorship.
It's not censorship, It's Hillary's "resistance movement" LOL.
A million curses upon Jack Dorsey and his Deep State Puppetmasters. May Twitters SJW censors learn how to dumpster dive, as their crappy company circles the toilet bowl of history.
More theater!
I liked his brother Tommy better ..
Thanks Twitter Trust & Safety Council! ;-)
I'm pulling up this account for Assange. It has a Santa cartoon posted 18m ago but when I checked it earlier it said it was posted 55m ago. Weird.
https://twitter.com/julianassange?lang=en
I thought Assange account was closed because the president's son posted his exchanges with the organization on Twitter after The Atlantic disclosed their contents which had to do in Assange becoming an UN Ambassador from Australia.
Anyway, what a ridiculous mess America finds itself in which I decided to call: A Permanent Propaganda to Deceive and Distract from the Facts That Really Matter.
"the notion of deep-state interference"
Meet the DEEP STATE. http://bit.ly/1W8Hl3Z
What are those facts that really matter?
Pretty amazing ain't it that congress has got a dozen or so real serious investigations going and not a single one of them up there in the swamp has ever heard of this Seth Rich guy.
BTW...where the heck is Saint Banzai? ZH isn't the same without a traditional Banzai7 Christmas spectacular. Merry Christmas Billy and all you other rabble-rouser low-brows.
Lock her up!
The Band "Christmas Must Be Tonight"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5bKtRU0Q6c
Squirrel Nut Zippers "Gift Of The Magi"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0IJo1f6cTc
CANNED HEAT - CHRISTMAS BLUES (Extended)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PouMzBdB-Ts
Willie, it just ain't right without Willie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xghPB05YSNk
Merry Christmas, chunga, to you and yours.
Enjoy:DO YOU HEAR WHAT I HEAR? - Interstellar Version -- Puddles Pity Party
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OKXM4YYV4YQ
He's pretty good man. I spoke too soon on Banzai...BOOM!
12 DiCKS oF CHRiSTMaS...
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-25/12-dicks-christmas
Just thinking how the DNC under Wasserman was a party without direction, a literal free for all, including Obama. May have been that the Clinton's always intended to run their own show (w/Podesta and embedded personnel in gov agencies) leaving the party HQ as a tool to stir trouble, a scapegoat if needed. Donna Brazile, not a naive as she pretends, was handed a soup sandwich. Seth Rich likely saw all this disfunction and chose to do something about it, he unfortunately failed to see the black side of the lords he was exposing.
"not a single one of them up there in the swamp has ever heard of this Seth Rich guy"
They do not want to hear of him, so it doesn't matter how loud you shout.
Here's sumthin else 'weird'
Al - srael-first, screw the palestians Dershowitz joins the Assange legal team;
cept, after some thought - it's not weird at all - is it? After all, that puts him ... and his posse back in Phariseeland... on the same team as "Wikileaks"... which is a mossad limited hangout,
and therefore... now that we've established this week that Shopsowitz is a key player in the Drumpf Drama... also on the same team as the embattled DebtPrisoner POTUS with the MOSTUS ever Lubavitch 'advisors,' family members, second mortage holders, blackmailers... in other word...
right in the middle o that imposting line up we can call Sreal fists America ... along with
you
AND THE REST OF the closet talmudic operators here who shout out their lines assigned - and sing another tune behind stage!
err,,, \happy hanukah/ to yu an yur crew of fifth columnist "death to americanists!'
Holy shit !
Hi Bob, seems you are well. Excellent oratory as always, I enjoy these talks !
Merry Christmas Bob (or if you prefer just hold on to that until spring.)
Tis but another.... "normal" day here in the muddled east GM...
but one made the better for hearing from ya! Methinks no one would dare put up a tree - decorated or undecorated in any public or semi-public place here ... soon nuff perhaps not even hidden in the basement den! It would undoubtly cause bloodly hell mongst our jihadi brethren... in Bible land itself@@!
I do cherish memories of the festive occasion however... and somehow have never purged from my tired ol memory banks... the remembrance of a 4 year Bobee assigned the role of singin in the church pageant...
On Donner on Blizten/// o'er en out...
bests... BobEore.
Twitter and the like abide by the EULA, they do not give two shits about freedom of speech.
Glad ZH caught this (I emailed TIPs last night a few minutes after his Twitter went down).
Q ANON "FOLLOW THE WHITE RABBIT!"
Q ANON "FOLLOW THE WHITE RABBIT!"
Q ANON "FOLLOW THE WHITE RABBIT!"
2 things:
1. Pamela Anderson was in London on Dec 5 who is very close to Julian and there is murmurs about a deal with Trump (perhaps related to release of some Hillary docs, CIA etc).
2. Assange has apparently deleted his own account (according to another news). Because once Twitter suspends it WILL NOT SHOW that an account does not exist. It always says that an account is suspended.
So make what you will.
But something may be cooking, like the Maria Abramovich spirit cooking! :)
She fed Assange a Pamwhich and the spell was cast.
+6 gorillion
pay attention to poster 8p0BX6zu
Nice link. What a let down.
Someone msg me the good 4chan boards
Merry Christmas, Julian. Thank you for your courage to enlighten us.
Julian,
Merry Christmas. May only positive forces of light continue to protect you in the coming year.
Thank you for your bravery but most importantly for Illuminating Millions from the Dark forces behind the curtain.
criticize muslim filth, msm, dem pols and hollywood elites and poof...twatter suspends you.
Does "Eat shit, you penguin fuckers" constitute criticism?
No can do on this old piece, although I have things worked out just fine , no problem whatsoever. This old relic I'm using keeps on tickin ..
Installed Brave on the desktop all in one. Works like a charm, love the damn thing so far, much quicker, no bullshit ..
As to the phone, don't do much with that, other than use as a phone, but will toy with Brave on it as well at some point ..
I figure most "ad revenue" is generated from forced errors, and bullshit. A monumental farce, much like most everything else these days.
Merry Christmas !
Our country was born out of whispered conversations in dark taverns. Perhaps the best way to resist isn’t on social media of any kind.
The Twitter replacement you're looking for is called Gab. It's a new social media platform design from the ground up to be profitable as a business and platform that protects Free Speech first.
https://gab.ai/
Gab censoring also. Search it
I'd like to get some evidence of that.
haven't seen any censorship on gab but it's difficult to trigger libtards and muslim filth on that site as most who use it are conservatives.
You are the one making the claim. Link it.
You think im your fucking secretary? Search it, its out there in multiple places.
The Twitter replacement you're looking for is called Gab. It's a new social media platform design from the ground up to be profitable as a business and platform that protects Free Speech first.
https://gab.ai/
The rival is called: Gab.ai
Assange has had an account there since it started up several months ago.
His account is @RealAssange
Twitter censorship wont matter...it will be abandoned anyway and everyone will continue to use Gab.ai
Gab says that account is fake.
there is a realdonaldtrump account though with over 10k followers, waiting for content.
Merry Christmas to you all,
Julian,
The folks at Wikileaks,
Everyone at Fight Club,
To The Don, and everyone else who keeps making Deep State and Libtard Heads Explode.
for your Chritmas listening pleasure
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oe_DU6YX-0o
off topic/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vBadAVsdixk
Gab is gaining popularity
Others exist. https://gab.ai for example -- no censorship.
papers please? ....sir, your papers are not in order....
Ah, Firefox. Great movie.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7iKaf1QUcoE
Here is the only paper you need to examine...my deep state credentials.
Now get out of of way you cretin.
So is this wikileaks hard drive Trump's Ace in the hole? and does he have a copy already? we will see. Merry Christmas,