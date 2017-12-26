Amazon And Google Employees Busted In Asian Sex Trafficking Sting

Several Seattle employees of both Google and Amazon were busted after using their corporate accounts to send emails to local brothels and pimps looking to purchase services from sex workers trafficked from Asia, according to emails obtained by Newsweek.
"[E]mails obtained by Newsweek reveal another sordid corner of the tech sector’s treatment of women: a horny nest of prostitution “hobbyists” at tech giants Microsoft, Amazon and other firms in Seattle’s high tech alley."
Many of the emails were swept up in a 2015 sting operation which targeted online chat rooms and message boards in which customers rate sex workers - resulting in the arrest of 18 of these "prostitution hobbyists," including several high level Amazon and Microsoft directors - two of which are currently scheduled for trial in March.
Seattle brothels had been catering to Microsoft employees through several "backpage.com" ads located nearby the company's Redmond, WA headquarters, in what is becoming a booming business.
A study commissioned by the Department of Justice found that Seattle has the fastest-growing sex industry in the United States, more than doubling in size between 2005 and 2012. That boom correlates neatly with the boom of the tech sector there. It also correlates to the surge in high-paying jobs, since this “hobby” (the word johns use online to describe buying sex) can be expensive: some of these men spent $30,000 to $50,000 a year, according to authorities.
The tech sector has not only employed a significant number of men who pay for sex with trafficked women, it has also enabled traffickers to more easily reach customers and to hide their business from cops by taking it off the streets and into computers and ultimately, hotel rooms, motels or apartments. In one 24-hour-period in Seattle, an estimated 6,487 people solicited sex on just one of the more than 100 websites that connect buyers with sellers, according to a 2014 study.
Of note, Backpage.com shut down its adult sections in January, citing government pressure following a 2016 Senate report on commercial sex services fingered the website as a hotbed for criminal activity, and stating that "Backpage officials have publicly acknowledged that criminals use the website for sex trafficking, including trafficking of minors."
Backpage.com CEO Carl Ferrer (Texas AG)
In October, 2016, Backpage CEO Carl Ferrer was arrested in Houston and the company's Dallas headquarters searched. NPR reported at the time that Ferrer, 55, was charged with pimping a minor, pimping and conspiracy to commit pimping. Two controlling shareholders of Backpage — Michael Lacey and James Larkin — also are charged with conspiracy to commit pimping."
The prostitutes trafficked from Asia typically don't speak much English, relying on translation apps to offer services such as "girlfriend" experiences and "Nuru" (nude massage). Many of the women are working their way out of debt bondage, and feared for their lives or those of their families - according to one pimp interviewed during the 2015 sting.
A spokesman for Microsoft said of the emails "Microsoft has a long history of cooperating with law enforcement and other agencies on combating sex trafficking and related topics, and we have employees who volunteer their time and money specifically to combat this issue as well. The personal conduct of a tiny fraction of our 125,000 employees does not in any way represent our culture. No organization is immune to the unfortunate situation when employees act unethically or illegally. When that happens, we look into the conduct and take appropriate action. Microsoft makes it clear to our employees they have a responsibility to act with integrity and conduct themselves in a legal and ethical manner at all times. If they don’t, they risk losing their jobs."
Amazon told Newsweek it's investigating the matter, and that "It is against Amazon's policy for any employee or Contingent Worker to engage in any sex buying activities of any kind in Amazon's workplace or in any work-related setting outside of the workplace, such as during business trips, business meetings or business-related social events.' When Amazon suspects that an employee has used company funds or resources to engage in criminal conduct, the company will immediately investigate and take appropriate action up to and including termination. The company may also refer the matter to law enforcement."
The Chinese mafia tells them its XXX$ to come here and theyll work it off doing normal labor secretary or something like that. When they get here the price triples or more. They force them to work as sex slaves. If the girls try to leave they are told their families back home will be killed. Of course big tech supports this.
These things are happening now but of course certain people in America are saying the NFL players are treated like slaves. Fucking ridiculous.
(A) from time to time teams "release" players
(B) chain gangs patrol the sidelines
Nobody fucking listened or is still listening to the President.
He said during the election that sex trafficking has to stop.
Especially of the Pedophilia nature.
Listen up folks. And note it's happening. Lots and lots of arrests happening.
My guess is that lots more's gonna happen. Lots of folks just "retiring" not running again, etc.
Gonna be something when broken wide open
And you know it's panic time when the Women of Hollywierd are out distracting the public from the kids (pedophilia) to kinda-consenting adults (adult non-consensual female abuse).
One of the other guys - I think bama posted this a couple days ago---deserves reposting now:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/
preamble:
I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, find that the prevalence and severity of human rights abuse and corruption that have their source, in whole or in substantial part, outside the United States, such as those committed or directed by persons listed in the Annex to this order, have reached such scope and gravity that they threaten the stability of international political and economic systems. Human rights abuse and corruption undermine the values that form an essential foundation of stable, secure, and functioning societies; have devastating impacts on individuals; weaken democratic institutions; degrade the rule of law; perpetuate violent conflicts; facilitate the activities of dangerous persons; and undermine economic markets. The United States seeks to impose tangible and significant consequences on those who commit serious human rights abuse or engage in corruption, as well as to protect the financial system of the United States from abuse by these same persons.
I therefore determine that serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States, and I hereby declare a national emergency to deal with that threat.
The whole Lock Stock and Barrel of Progressives (They told us we could keep our guns and Bibles) should be gleefully rallying around the President combating Pedophilia because it's for the children
knukles, everybody knows that "progressives" only care about children three ways: aborting them, abusing them, or turning them into transsexuals.
And using them to make cheap tshirts
Sexual Deviancy = Moral Bankruptcy http://bit.ly/1sPfpWk
Guys guys guys. There was no mention of children in the article. These are adult women who make their own choices. We jump in with all this mafia shit to justify ourselves. These are women selling their asses. It's not your job or mine to tell them they can't.
Children is a very different story. Not this story.
In the article it states that the ceo of Backpage was charged with pimping a minor.
Since when does soliciting a hooking implicate a person in sex trafficking? Does this include the pedophilia rings in DC that provide young boys to Congress?
yes, the article states that.
but, did you think it through, what does that really mean?
was the CEO of backpage.com personally involved in pimping a minor?
or was he charged because someone put up a post on backpage, offering sex with a minor?
the feds charge people with crimes in order to intimidate them, you should know better than to assume the government is telling the truth.
the feds this year pressured backpage to remove their "erotic services" section, which they did, and probably the arrest of the CEO was part of that pressure.
Youre wrong. I have met a couple girls in this position in Las Vegas and Atlantic City lounges and clubs. That is how it works. They are promised a good life in America and an honest job to pay back the trip fee plus a fee for the service. When they arrive the fee is drastically increased to an amount it would take them decades to pay back. Their and their families lives are threatened into compliance. They had no idea they would be forced into prostitution. They may not be under age, but most are very young, As young as 18, The point is they are people and it is human trafficking. Sex slavery to satisfy the kinky and power perversions of loser beta cucks.
Not to be overly crass here, but for a moment I thought you were describing the banking industry ..
After fully reading, I still say there are some uncanny similarities ..
you and socratic dog are both right, kinda.
there are 2 separate issues going on, which the SJWs attempt to conflate - voluntary consensual pay-for-play (prostitution), and those that are coerced into prostitution (trafficing).
they are absolutely different situations, but by conflating the 2, those in the media with an agenda try to suggest that everyone who engages in pay for play supports trafficking, which is clearly false.
coercing women into sex by threatening them is clearly wrong, and those who do so, should be punished heavily.
and those that rent out their bodies voluntarily, should be free to do so.
unfortunately, the story is not very clear about the specifics of what is going on, maybe purposely so.
Not true. What about the children who assemble their (ga)i(a)Phone X?
Sanctuary city Seattle has a policy against enforcement of immigration law. So illegals are pretty brazenly pimping vulnerable and trafficked illegals there within that unpoliced lawless sub space of Democrat run places. Meanwhile, tech firms bring in loads of male H1b types from far flung shitholes where using the vulnerable as sex objects is just par for the course. That situation is a bipartisan fucking over of this formerly Christian founded and mostly Protestant society, for profit on the one hand(GOPe) and cultural Marxist evil on the other( Democrats’ true believers).
This is happing in my neighborhood so here's the Beef. (aka. the Truth).
You're partially right. Over the last several years the foreign born population in western Washington has exploded and brought all the fun that comes with a large and uncontrolled immigration event. Here around the Puget Sound, I've witnessed at least four direct consequences of this goodness.
1. Traffic, congestion = too many cars with drivers in desperate need of driver training.
Unfortunately, every year local commute times increase by an uncomfortable amount.
Maybe this will work out, they say we might build a train or two.
2. Taxes, the sales tax windfall = extra cash for our cities and counties.
Unfortunately this lead to the rise of our incompetent, polarizing, and divisive politicians.
Maybe this will work out, my congresswoman yelled at a senior senator for calling her "young lady" introducing him to modern gender progressivism.
3. Community, destruction = more heterogeneous neighborhoods.
Unfortunately this lead to gentrification and the rise of little non-english establishments like my favorite Thai food place.
Maybe this will work out, I miss playing weekend ball with my black buddies but they're too far away now. At least I have a new friend, a cooks daughter who translated a menu that had no printed english at all, great food although a bit greasy.
oh, and my personal favorite,,
4. Crime, Drugs, and Prostitution = the US has very different rules than your country bro.
Unfortunately, or amusingly, this is where 90% of the kids on this board get it wrong or ass backwards. I asked the 20 something cooks daughter if she had explored our local cannabis shops and she explained how her family turned into weekend stoners within months of moving to WA in 2016.
Maybe this will work out, we're going to share a bong at a local park on new years day so that might be fun.
Oh, and I forgot prostitution. With the exception of a handful of Korean, Chinese, and Vietnamese families, some independents, and wannabe millennial pimps, there is nothing here to see. Seriously. The local police have gotten into the habit of running brothels themselves and handing out misdemeanor tickets to all the guys that walk in.
I'm not kidding, this is all non-fiction people, here's some xmas citation pron for ya.
http://komonews.com/news/local/bellevue-police-blown-away-by-results-in-...
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/crime/110-arrested-in-bellevue...
https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/washington/articles/2017-07-05/1...
If I were these companies...and read the EO Trump just signed...I'd be getting a handle on this...but quick.
This is all bullshit. They are not slaves. They are business women selling their services. Last whore i seen had gucci bag an iphone X yeeha slave.
The recent revelations expose the Democrats and Hollywood liberals as serious pedophiles and sexual perverts.
It will be a fine day for America when pedoPodesta and Weinstein and the other perverted democrats and "celebrities" are jailed and women and children are safe again.
Maybe this is why 60+ CEO's have resigned in the last two months and Trump signed the executive order allowing property to be taken away from human rights abusers.
The intertubes most definitely aren't anonymous, but these "tech geniuses" weren't even smart enough to get a an email burner account. What kind of idiot uses corporate email for shady monkey business?
If one spends even a small amount of time with the type of person who works for these tech companies (I used to play poker with the team from Bioware Games) one quickly understannds why they need to pay for poon.
They pay for poon because the dating market in the USA is horrible for men. My first Brazilian girlfriend said "I have seen sooooo many good looking men in the USA and they are always with uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuugly women."
Let me disabuse you of your erroneous point of view: While in Brazil I often see "nurds" with very attractive girlfriends who they would never get in the USA due to the extreme shortage of beauties in the USA. Seriously US males have been badly cheated.
Ok so girls from Korea who come to the USA willingly are now being "trafficked"
sounds like just some more crap to justify the war against hetero males. The new puritans on the left can't have us reproducing.
Likewise American females being on average quite deficient in the looks department are trying to control the domestic market for pussy. Sorry. Won't work. You can always cultivate female friends on the internet then fly to a country with some acceptable females instead of these purple haired feminist reject women.
Just say NO to purple haired SJW feminists.
I say NO to fat ugly women.
Me too, and yet it seems every year the % of women who are fat ugly fucks grows. Same with men too.
I'm 6'4"/185 :)
Spot on! Also to the larger point what type A male has a shot in todays climate of NOT getting hit with a "sexual harassment" allegation. If you want any chance of upward mobility in the business world you damn near have to be a monk but then they will hold your religion against you!
There is a reason "massage parlor" signs light up crappy strip malls more and more. When in doubt follow Asian investment money, they are in it for the big picture. "me love you long time"
I'll add to that; most Asian girls (at least NOT the ones born here in the USA) are very hot and easy to get along with from SK, Japan, Taiwan and parts of Mainland. Most are very smart also in my experience.
ABC's (American Born Chinese) are extremely noxious imo---super spoiled and self-centered and on the lazy side.
I won't even get into the horror of American born black or white girls.