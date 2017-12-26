Bitcoin Bounces Back Again - Beginning Of The End... Or Bump In The Road?

A crypto-Christmas miracle? Bitcoin is now unchanged from the pre-Friday bloodbath, having scrambled higher for the last 24-48 hours as much of the world enjoyed a day off.
The entire crypto space is rallying once again today but the question remains, is this another dead cat bounce on the way to 'zero' or is Tom Lee, John McAfee, and Mike Novgratz right, this is a bump in the road to $40k and beyond...
As The Economic Collapse's Michael Snyder notes, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and other major cryptocurrencies have been on a wild ride this year, and over the past 10 days the volatility that we have witnessed in the marketplace has been absolutely breathtaking. On December 17th, Bitcoin shot above $19,800 for a brief moment before it started plummeting dramatically. At one point the price of Bitcoin dipped below $11,000, which represented close to a 45 percent decline from the record high that it had hit just five days earlier. And Bitcoin was far from alone – virtually every other major cryptocurrency was also down between 25 and 50 percent during that five day period. But now almost all of them are bouncing back, and at this moment the price of Bitcoin is $14,219.99.
So where do things go from here?
There are many that believe that in the short-term the price of Bitcoin will fall back toward the actual cost of production. It has been estimated that the cost to produce a new Bitcoin is currently between three and four thousand dollars, and with the price of Bitcoin so high there is a tremendous incentive for Bitcoin miners to produce as many as possible right now.
But there are others that are convinced that Bitcoin could eventually go to zero…
Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette and his team sent a research note to clients a few days ago suggesting that the real value of bitcoin might be … $0.
That’s zero dollars. (Bitcoin stood at around $14,400 at the time of writing.)
To back up his assessment, Faucette made the following arguments…
- Can Bitcoin be valued like a currency? No. There is no interest rate associated with Bitcoin.
- Like digital gold? Maybe. Does not have any intrinsic use like gold has in electronics or jewelry. But investors appear to be ascribing some value to it.
- Is it a payment network? Yes but it is tough to scale and does not charge a transaction fee.
Faucette also pointed out that the number of online retailers that accept Bitcoin is actually falling. Five of the top 500 e-commerce merchants accepted Bitcoin during the first quarter of 2016, but now only three still do.
In order for Bitcoin to have a sustainable long-term future, it must become a real currency that is widely used, but many would argue that it is already being surpassed by better and newer options. In fact, one top cryptocurrency expert recent stated that the old Bitcoin network “is as good as unusable”…
Emil Oldenburg, the co-founder of Bitcoin.com – one of the world’s largest sites devoted to the cryptocurrency – recently called the cryptocurrency the “most risky investment you can make,” after he switched to bitcoin cash, which he considers to be the future.
"The old bitcoin network is as good as unusable,” said in an interview with Swedish tech site Breakit.
That certainly doesn’t sound promising, but so far that hasn’t stopped the price of Bitcoin from heading into the stratosphere.
So far in 2017 the price of Bitcoin has risen more than 1,400%, and that number is extremely impressive no matter how you look at it.
Of course virtually all of that “digital wealth” could disappear in just a matter of days during a major crash. The CEO of Patriarch Equity, Eric Schiffer, believers that Bitcoin investments are eventually heading for “a thermonuclear death”…
“I think bitcoin is a ‘tower of death,’” Schiffer says. “It is going to result in the imminent death of your investment – a thermonuclear death.
“Right now we are looking at a financial bubble that is bigger than the tulip craze and I believe that we are headed for a bitcoin crash that will supersede any financial worries of the 21st century,” he added. “People are going to be shocked when they try to liquify their bitcoins.”
Schiffer might be right.
After all, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies don’t have any intrinsic value. Essentially, they are nothing more than digital creations that only have value because people think they have value.
But those that got in back at the beginning and have cashed out now have made enormous amounts of money, and nobody can deny that.
With every form of “investing”, they are winners and there are losers. Unfortunately, those that chose to jump in at the height of the madness could end up losing very big. The following comes from Wolf Richter…
Betting on cryptos is a peculiar form of online gambling on a global scale that requires a consensus among participants that they only buy, and that you cannot ever cash out, and now that some folks are trying to cash out, the bets for everyone else are souring. The same dynamics that pushed prices up have reversed and are causing them to crash.
But what if the naysayers are wrong?
What if this current “Bitcoin crash” is just a bump in the road on the way to $40,000?
Years ago, the price of Bitcoin crashed 75 percent at one point. What would have happened if the early investors had all bailed out then instead of holding on until now?
Those that sold Bitcoin at $12,000 might end up really kicking themselves if the price of Bitcoin does hit $40,000 by the end of next year, and that is exactly what some top experts are projecting…
Billionaire investors and highly respected analysts including hedge fund investor Mike Novogratz, prominent financial analyst Max Keiser, and Fundstrat’s Tom Lee stated that the price of bitcoin will likely surpass the $40,000 margin by the end of 2018, and achieve a $1 trillion market cap.
And let us not forget that big names such as John McAfee and James Altucher are predicting that the price of Bitcoin will eventually reach one million dollars.
To me, this is absolutely fascinating. On the one side, you have financial experts that believe that Bitcoin is going to zero, and on the other side you have financial experts that are projecting that someday a single Bitcoin will be worth one million dollars.
I don’t know which side will ultimately prevail, but it will be a lot of fun to watch how everything plays out.
Michael Snyder is a Republican candidate for Congress in Idaho’s First Congressional District, and you can learn how you can get involved in the campaign on his official website. His new book entitled “Living A Life That Really Matters” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com.
sell, Mortimer, sell!
This is the same pattern we've seen for the last couple of years:
1) Crypto haters see 30% correction and claim the end is nigh.
2) The price recovers faster than Trump after a bad tweet.
3) Rinse/repeat.
The question you need to ask yourself is "Why?"
Crash UP ...
Crash DOWN ...
Crash UP ...
Get Used To IT ~
"It's not a pyramid scheme, it's a BUY THE DIP scheme"
"Is it a payment network? Yes but it is tough to scale and does not charge a transaction fee."
Why do they keep saying in these articles that Bitcoin has no transaction fees?
Because they are fucking idiots who don't have any idea what they are writing about.
"with the price of Bitcoin so high there is a tremendous incentive for Bitcoin miners to produce as many as possible right now."
No jackass, that's not how the block reward works. You can't choose to mine more just because the price is high, it's not an actual fucking mine.
Saw an article on Yahoo the other day that claimed North Korea was using Bitcoin mining and/or trading to fund their nuclear ambitions.
I read it as setting the stage for some sort of take down or regulation of Bitcoin and other crypto's. If it's used for transacting on the "dark web" a la Silk Road and also for evil states nuclear programs, how much longer can it remain a legal, usable thing? TPTB will take complete control of it before long.
and it has been scaling just fine on the lightning network (testing)
Shut up, and just BTFDYFI!
All these fotos of gold bitcoins for articles with a "B" in the middle of the coin.
They ought to use an image of the caped crusaders coin (with a head of broccoli).
It's a good thing Bitcoin is valueless so nobody can do a proper fundamental analysis on it.
Bitcoin is a simply a better form of money. Once it has reached full scale, probably within 10-15 years, you'll be laughing at how we used to get our money from government. Why would you want USD when you can have a decentralized, limited, censorship resistant form of money? Governments will soon lose all power over citizens. Taxes will no longer be forced, they'll be voluntary, because there will be no way to enforce the tax code. What does that mean? Less bloat, no more entitlements, no more wars. Freedom.
Government money is backed by governments, Bitcoin is backed by air.
If I had to do without one or the other, I think I'd prefer to do without government. Air is pretty important to me.
Nope, its backed by math. I trust math more than government.
"you'll be laughing at how we used to get our money from government"
Right, because there are so many examples of cultures slowly turning away from statism and advancing free markets.
Oh wait, it's just the opposite and markets typically only get liberalized in one of two scenarios, either in the context of a violent revolution or when dictatorial regimes (typically Marxist/Leninist) realize they are incapable of planning an entire economy themselves and they would be able to loot more by slightly opening markets up to more freedom, but never a free market of course. That would just be crazy. That's pretty much it, one of those two scenarios. I would like to see some historical examples of a slow creep towards capitalism, but I've never heard of a single one.
I need some of what you're smoking.
"I would like to see some historical examples of a slow creep towards capitalism,"....
Read up on British history.
What time period? It must not have lasted very long. What went wrong?
I'm pretty sure my definition of capitalism is different than yours. Capitalism to me is absense of state. It is not simply privatization. Defining capitalism as the existance of private property is rather meaningless. It is a necessary but not sufficient condition for capitalism, as regulation leading to cartel formation is the exact opposite of a free market (as all state action is), regardless of the fact that cartels may be privately owned. So when was the power of the state shrinking to any significant degree?
Jesus Hillary, enough with the questions, go do some research for yourself already :/
And while you are at it, look up the meaning of "capitalism"!
You have much to learn. Bitcoin is better off under the radar.
No, it isn't the "same pattern" at all.
This recent move has been a parabolic rise. Nothing normal about it at all.
Bitcoin to 100k, just cause people say it's worth it haha
If that worked for Gold, we would have been there years ago.
Don't get me wrong - I like the phyzzz. But it's been clubbed so long it doesn't know how to get off the ground any more.
I recall people like you, who also said:
"Bitcoin to $1000, just cause people say it's worth it, haha".
Had I listened to know-it-all chickenshits like you, I would be just as poor as you. As it is... I loaded up on BTC in the double digits, HODLed and am now worth millions.
And you don't think that I hedged and diversified some of my BTC into other growth cryptos, or into hard AU bullion? The latter alone exceeds my initial Investments by 3x. That would be like my unit price for AU being 3x its current manipulated price, i.e. @ 3 x $1280. Is your Au worth @ $3840? No, nor anytime soon I'd imagine.
What you got to say now, butthurt BiTCh?
Congrats. My advice is to cash out some of that big stack of yours and go travel.
Time is NOT on our side. One a long enough timeline...
Welcome to the club, lemme know when you're worth 10's of millions, like me.
p.s. still HODLing my Au and Ag, though.
Probably market manipulators engineering vloatility to shake bitcoins from low level fish to the folks with deeper pockets.
Some 20 years ago, I was in a private car service company in the Bronx, talking to the owner there about some payroll matter. There were drivers nearby, sitting on a bench waiting for their next pick up call. So, the owner was telling me about how he used to have car radio telephones built into his cars, for drivers to connect with the dispatcher. The radio telephones cost over $2,000 each. When he replaced these older cars, he tried to sell the radio telephones from the cars separately. No buyers. He ended up junking the radio telephones. Cellphones had replaced radio telephones. New technology driving out the old. The same thing will happen to bitcoin down the line.
You know you are going to die one day, right?
Something may become obsolete years later does not seem to be a very good reason for shutting out to potential opportunities.
Just like not making a decision is a decision, not taking a risk is a risk, too.
Also, one big difference between radio systems and the bitcoin is that the latter is software based. There are many ways to improve it later on.
Bitcoin is already obsolete. High fees have seen to that.
"Bitcoin is already obsolete."
Tell that to the free market.
You know how often I look at the fees when sending BTC?
Never.
Why? Because with so much money to be made, you don't even care.
Mania.
"Earnings don't matter!"
So you never bought any technology, just because there will be something better later... Do you ever get cell phone, a computer, or TV yet ??? Bad argument...
you can't just make up analogies because they suit your investment. And something isn't a coin because you say it is.
Trying to guess when a bubble will end is futile. It is literally a 50-50 bet.
Re... "(((Schiffer))) might be right:
After all, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies don’t have any intrinsic value. Essentially, they are nothing more than digital creations that only have value because people think they have value.
(((Schiffer))) would have been more honest if he had said:
After all, the Dollar and other fiat currencies don't have any intrinsic value. Essentially, they are nothing more than digital creations that only have value, because people think they have value. People think that fiat currencies have value because they are backed by force.
The force is the value. It is immoral, but that is the way it is. The value of fiat is directly tied to how much you value your own life.
Could be a head and shoulders downturn forming, or could be a temporary end of the correction and the next leg up before the inevitable plummet further in the future. We'll know in the next week. If it starts going down again, below about 14k I would say run, don't walk, for the exits.
Do you really believe this behaves like a security that's traded in a facilitated, liquid market?
I didn't say that. But the same patterns do show up over and over. Those patterns are universal and the result of the moods and attitudes of buyers and sellers, not facilitation. Liquidity just stretches or compresses the price moves. All you have to do is pull your head out of your ass and look at the goddamn chart. Use your eyes and brain and you'll be shocked what you might find, plenty of examples of head and shoulders, wedges, flags, pennants, and all the rest of it.
The patterns show up over and over NOT because of some mysterious voodoo produced by the natural world.
Instead, since 'charting' & cartography began, these systems have been used to quench the thirst of people whose minds are too weak to understand the concept of manipulation.
Yes, the patterns exist. But it's more likely that they exist because stronger hands manipulate them to their own advantage using whatever leverage they can muster (IOW ~ they CREATE the patterns and bring them in to being). Those who don't understand it are like fish in the sea who are attracted to the glitter of a lure.
There are countless examples of this type of behavior (one which is very clear, but which I will not mention because it would only draw out the crusaders). The fact that I even have to mention the word 'crusaders' exemplifies the power of the aforementioned 'voodoo'.
Yes I am like a fish on a lure, being able to foresee price moves and use them to my own advantage making money along the way. Poor me.
Your first sentence is the only correct one, although I'm sure you intended it as some kind of strawman (which you probably didn't even notice) since no one mentioned any voodoo. The rest is conceited verbal diarrhea.
"being able to foresee price moves and use them to my own advantage making money along the way"...
You're new to crypto, right?
Kind of a meaningless question. Crypto itself is new. I don't know how long it's been exactly. I was in towards the end of MtGOX while it was still operating although I never used it personally. I was using BTC-e back then. I don't remember what year that was. My memory is not that great. It's been 4-5 years I think. I've done very well for myself being a fish following a lure and all.
I make no other statement other than to observe that as far as 'technical' patterns are concerned, I've found many instances whereby the pattern was created by manipulation.
It's not hard to see.
The manipulation of the gold and silver markets are perfect examples. Once you get a technical pattern started and apply the correct amount of pressure at precisely the right intervals, the technical pattern itself moves into longer & longer duration time periods (which explains the almost inexplicable duration of gold & silver bear markets). Moreover, the resulting completion of the technical pattern gets logged into the annals (which is the basis for a never ending feedback loop).
In the crypto space, nobody has really paid much attention except in the past year. The patterns are obvious & predictable, and yes, I'd agree that someone who was knowledgeable about such things could trade such things. The thing that mostly amuses me is when I see these stories about when exchange servers are hacked, or are down, or insider trading is exposed. It's ALWAYS coincidental with these trading pattern flash points (never inbetween).
What I have yet to really read anyone fully acknowledge around here is that in the past year, the crypto space has been infiltrated by WALL ST type hedge fund traders. (who, based on sheer weight/volume), have the capacity to manipulate the entry/exit prices of cryptos in ways which were not in play before to any important degree.
So despite all the gushing & rhetoric about "fuck the system". Prices in the crypto space are being driven by the proverbial WOLF OF WALL ST (buying & selling penny & pink sheet stocks).
Frankly ~ I doubt it's all come to an end just yet because as I've witnessed over many years of watching people & behavior, there are still millions upon more that have yet to be fleeced. So, if anything, I'm not criticizing you at all. If being a party to something that makes you rich and eventually screws a bunch of others is what you decide you want to be, then I'm not here to dissuade you.
Yes obviously that sort of stuff occurs in the PM markets because central banks know what a mess they've created and that PMs must be suppressed at all costs. I doubt it is quite as widespread or effectvie in all markets. And anyway markets cannot be manipulated forever. The longer a bull market is suppressed the bigger the upside is. I don't worry about such things.
If that head and shoulders forms it'll drop to around 7000 smackers like clockwork. Just watch. I don't know if it'll happen but it's a definite possibility and I would not want to be holding any crypto if BTCUSD stalls here around 16k and starts back down towards 14k.
You have to consider the fact that patterns can only be truly identified in retrospect. Just because you are expecting a particular pattern and it does not form does not prove that manipulation kept it from happening, although I do agree that PMs are heavily manipulated. Crypto will probably tend that way as Wall St. gets more involved if and only if they consider bitcoin a threat, which I do not believe they do. Otherwise it is just another tool for skimming off the top, not a disruptor, as PMs are.
Do you think Bitcoin is illiquid? Do you know of anyone that’s ever had trouble selling one?
Is that a joke? Thousands of examples.