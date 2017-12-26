Trump Slams "Crooked Hillary Pile Of Garbage"-Funded "Bogus" Dossier

Having taken a shot at The FBI on Christmas Eve Eve...
How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?
President Trump took to Twitter early on this Boxing Day with a very direct shot across the bow of all his DC-swamp adversaries...
WOW, @foxandfrlends “Dossier is bogus. Clinton Campaign, DNC funded Dossier. FBI CANNOT (after all of this time) VERIFY CLAIMS IN DOSSIER OF RUSSIA/TRUMP COLLUSION. FBI TAINTED.” And they used this Crooked Hillary pile of garbage as the basis for going after the Trump Campaign!
As a reminder, we know three things for sure:
(1) The Steele dossier was a Clinton campaign product. If it was used by the FBI and the Obama Justice Department to obtain a FISA warrant, that would mean law-enforcement agencies controlled by a Democratic president fed the FISA court political campaign material produced by the Democratic candidate whom the president had endorsed to succeed him. Partisan claims of egregious scheming with an adversarial foreign power would have been presented to the court with the FBI’s imprimatur, as if they were drawn from refined U.S. intelligence reporting. The objective would have been to spy on the opposition Republican campaign.
(2) In June of this year, former FBI director James Comey testified that the dossier was “salacious and unverified.” While still director, Comey had described the dossier the same way when he briefed President-elect Trump on it in January 2017. If the dossier was still unverified as late as mid 2017, its allegations could not possibly have been verified months earlier, in the late summer or early autumn of 2016, when it appears that the FBI and DOJ used them in an application to the FISA court.
(3) The dossier appears to contain misinformation. Knowing he was a spy-for-hire trusted by Americans, Steele’s Russian-regime sources had reason to believe that misinformation could be passed into the stream of U.S. intelligence and that it would be acted on — and leaked — as if it were true, to America’s detriment. This would sow discord in our political system. If the FBI and DOJ relied on the dossier, it likely means they were played by the Putin regime.
Manifestly, the DOJ and FBI were favorably disposed toward Steele and Fusion GPS. I suspect that these good, productive prior relationships with the dossier’s source led the investigators to be less exacting about corroborating the dossier’s claims.
But that is just the beginning of the bias story.
At a high level, the DOJ and FBI were in the tank for Hillary Clinton. In July 2016, shortly before Steele’s reports started floating in, the FBI and DOJ announced that no charges would be brought against Mrs. Clinton despite damning evidence that she mishandled classified information, destroyed government files, obstructed congressional investigations, and lied to investigators. The irregularities in the Clinton-emails investigation are legion: President Obama making it clear in public statements that he did not want Clinton charged; the FBI, shortly afterwards, drafting an exoneration of Clinton months before the investigation ended and central witnesses, including Clinton herself, were interviewed; investigators failing to use the grand jury to compel the production of key evidence; the DOJ restricting FBI agents in their lines of inquiry and examination of evidence; the granting of immunity to suspects who in any other case would be pressured to plead guilty and cooperate against more-culpable suspects; the distorting of criminal statutes to avoid applying them to Clinton; the sulfurous tarmac meeting between Attorney General Lynch and former President Clinton shortly before Mrs. Clinton was given a peremptory interview — right before then–FBI director Comey announced that she would not be charged.
The blatant preference for Clinton over Trump smacked of politics and self-interest. Deputy FBI director McCabe’s wife had run for the Virginia state legislature as a Democrat, and her (unsuccessful) campaign was lavishly funded by groups tied to Clinton insider Terry McAuliffe. Agent Strzok told FBI lawyer Page that Trump was an “idiot” and that “Hillary should win 100 million to 0.” Page agreed that Trump was “a loathsome human.” A Clinton win would likely mean Lynch — originally raised to prominence when President Bill Clinton appointed her to a coveted U.S. attorney slot — would remain attorney general. Yates would be waiting in the wings.
The prior relationships of trust with the source; the investment in Clinton; the certitude that Clinton would win and deserved to win, signified by the mulish determination that she not be charged in the emails investigation; the sheer contempt for Trump. This concatenation led the FBI and DOJ to believe Steele — to want to believe his melodramatic account of Trump-Russia corruption. For the faithful, it was a story too good to check.
The DOJ and FBI, having dropped a criminal investigation that undeniably established Hillary Clinton’s national-security recklessness, managed simultaneously to convince themselves that Donald Trump was too much of a national-security risk to be president.
As we previously concluded, while there is a dearth of evidence to date that the Trump campaign colluded in Russia’s cyberespionage attack on the 2016 election, there is abundant evidence that the Obama administration colluded with the Clinton campaign to use the Steele dossier as a vehicle for court-authorized monitoring of the Trump campaign — and to fuel a pre-election media narrative that U.S. intelligence agencies believed Trump was scheming with Russia to lift sanctions if he were elected president. Congress should continue pressing for answers, and President Trump should order the Justice Department and FBI to cooperate rather than — what’s the word? — resist.
C'mon Don, tell it like it is.... it's a pile of shit and everyone knows it!
No need to sanitize it by inserting "garbage"
LOCK HER UP!
Clinton needs to go to jail in order to restore faith in our governments rule of law.
If she, and all the other Obama cronies walk, it proves to the American people that corruption rules Washington and we are living in a tyranical state.
All bets will be off and we shall only be subject to laws politicians are subject to.
Which is NONE of them.
Either a major "Drain the Swamp" continues ...or the Swamp assasinates/Coup d'etat Trump.
And it will all occur very quickly
So Hillary, could I ask you to remove your medical boot and prove to the internet-world once & for all that you are not wearing a GPS tracker on your ankle?
Clean it up Donald. Start the firings from the top and work your way down. Then start prosecuting the traitors.
Time to disappear this info down the MSM truth hole.
Paul Watson has a great summary of all her seizures, falling spells, head jerks, etc.
I guess her doctors have all these problems under control now with meds.
Can you imagine canckles having a seizure while at the nuclear controls!
Maybe I am dense, but the one thing I just dont get. The entire Russia meddling shit with the Russian lawyer Trump Jr met with was such a big thing before because he potentially was willing to get political dirt from a foreign entity. How is the dossier not the exact same thing except that it is proven that it was funded by the DNC & Clinton and produced by a foreign entity. What is the difference? Why was it a big illegal deal for Trump Jr, but now its not for Clinton?
Exactly but the difference is that clinton and Obama used theirs to undermine, surveil and investigate the Trump campaign.
Crooked TRUMP calling Hillary CROOKED. Priceless. http://bit.ly/2fhGqif
Even in the face of all this corruption... TRUMP WON.
And he spent half as much money.
What you can't wrap your head around is the fact of Trump's win was PROOF of his corruption in the eyes of these fools. In the retarded brainwashed progressive mind, only corruption, if not Trump fully in league with the devil, can explain his win.
We will never win an argument with an irrational person.
Trump winning says a lot, he did it with less money as you say.
And he also did it against all the manpower and dirty tricks Deep State apparatchiks, the DNC machine and their commie Alinsky press Fifth Columnist allies could throw at him.
And-Still-Won.
No wonder there was a sudden surge in socialists making psychologist appointments, aroma group therapy and a general wailing, rending of clothes and gnashing of teeth in ProgLand...lol...and then...introspection...followed by...
"Let's send academic navel gazers & our finest reporters not under suspicion of a sex crime out from behind these city walls into the hinterlands and find out just what the hell's going on with these hayseed hick deplorables!!!"
...which was just a classic, elitist, self-identifying snob response at its very finest ;-)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05I8YRsxa5U
@
Because Clinton is the annointed one. While it was Trump who famously said something to the effect that he could shoot someone and not lose any voters. He also famously later said that Crooked Hillary could shoot someone and avoid prosecution. I agree. And there is a big difference -- the difference reflects very poorly on Clinton.
Maybe I'm the dense one, because I didn't think of that. Yes it's exactly the same shit - damn! Lol.
It's called opposition research and it is legal. However in the USSA things that are legal can be deemed illegal if your team is in power.
And WHO instigated this investigation SOLEY because they could not accept legitimate loss?
Trump may have won, but he surely is NOT the party in power. Republicans have not gone out of their way to defend him and many have been openly on the attack.
The Deep State is the party in power.
Of course you raise good points and questions. Not only THAT but there is this ...
"President Obama making it clear in public statements that he did not want Clinton charged .."
So therefore, in light of the evidence at hand, clearly there was obstruction, lo, collusion and obstruction, by the former sitting president.
Yeah ..
We still don't know who paid for the dossier YET, my guess is US taxpayers,.... and the dossier is a fraud, defrauding the federal got is a big crime, gets worse with a conspiracy to defraud.
Lets get real. No one is going to jail. No one.
You don't know that - IMO that may be turn out to be quite wrong.
If you are serious - you should hope that you are wrong.
I'd say start in the middle. The RNC has been sleepingly ignorant for decades while the DNC planted operatives in every single corner office at the FBI, DOJ, Department of (fill in the blank). It didn't/doesn't really matter what figurehead they put at the top. The machine will still roll on. It's like an organization where all the corner offices are occupied by (let's say) Duke alumni. They don't even have to get together to "collude". They just have the tribal understanding that they will only promote Duke grads into mgmt positions.
You can't just slash their budget...then they'll preserve all the insiders, and fire the outsiders. You have to completely gut the institution.
Start by canning all the affirmative action (like) hiring programs that gives these .gov organizations the excuse to bypass the top 5 most qualified candidates for the ONE that gets you a checkbox on the gender or skin color scorecard.
It seems that Russia has more dirt on Trump than they had on Hillary.
If the CIA gets holder of these, Trump is in a swamp of his making.
It seems that way to you despite the lack of evidence? How exactly does your brain function?
It does not function. He's in the ZH special needs class along with a few others...
Evidence?
Sure. Below are some excerpts.
Immediately following the BuzzFeed leak, one of my closest former CIA colleagues told me that he recognized the reports as the obvious product of a former Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) officer, since the format, structure, and language mirrored what he had seen over a career of reading SIS reports provided to CIA in liaison channels.
In the case of the dossier, Orbis was not saying that everything that it reported was accurate, but that it had made a good-faith effort to pass along faithfully what its identified insiders said was accurate.
In this sense, the so-called Steele dossier is not a dossier at all. A dossier suggests a summary or case history. Mr. Steele’s product is not a report…..Instead, it is a series of contemporaneous raw reports that do not have the benefit of hindsight.
In the intelligence world, we always begin with source validation, focusing on what intelligence professionals call “the chain of acquisition.”……. The intelligence process is built upon a feedback cycle that corroborates what it can, and then goes back to gather additional information to help build confidence in the assessment.
The first thing to examine is Christopher Steele, the author of the reports, and his organization Orbis International. Are they credible?........... His willingness to share his work with professional investigative agencies such as the FBI and the British Security Service also suggest that he is comfortable opening his work to scrutiny,
Mr. Steele did not have the benefit of knowing Mr. Trump would win the election or how events might play out. ………….Were the people mentioned in the report real? Were their affiliations correct? Did any of the activities reported happen as predicted?
To a large extent, yes.
Well before any public knowledge of these events, the Orbis report identified multiple elements of the Russian operation including a cyber campaign, leaked documents related to Hillary Clinton, and meetings with Paul Manafort and other Trump affiliates to discuss the receipt of stolen documents.
Mr. Steele could not have known that the Russians stole information on Hillary Clinton, or that they were considering means to weaponize them in the U.S. election, all of which turned out to be stunningly accurate.
How could Steele and Orbis know in June 2016………
In one account, Putin and his aides expressed concern over kick-backs of cash to Manafort from former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, which they feared might be discoverable by U.S. authorities.
………in January 2016 seeking help with a Trump business deal in Moscow
………February 2017
………In August 2017
Here’s the full article…….which changed my view, and my understanding about this matter.
It doesn’t look good for Trump.
Well, sport, put your affairs in order bcs if what you think you say is true, your closest former colleague is putting you in his car and drive you both over the guardrail.
John Sipher is "former" CIA, one of the Deep State agencies trying to derail Trump throughout the election. And this you accept at face value?
The original is here (no, I don't click on offered links)
http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/jurisprudence/2017/09/a_...
He's a spook.
"It seems that way to you despite the lack of evidence? How exactly does your brain function?"
Isn't it obvious to you yet? It doesn't.
I must admit, that was a bit of a head scratcher .. there seems to be even less deductive reasoning skills at work here than per the usual ..
I know, I know, deductive reasoning in the above case being my own non sequitur, but still ..
Progressives have very vivid imaginations.
Hillary was "reckless"???? She was deliberate- the private server was for selling information at a profit to China. All the dirty money flowing through the Clinton-Giustra Charity in Canada. With a "wink-wink, nod-nod" from the DOJ and FBI.
It's time to grab the pitchforks and torches!!
Where have you been the last 18 years? Shit, I have been locked and loaded since Bill and his blue dress...
As a southerner, that is precisely the moment I switched my party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. I was absolutely furious when students in my class would try to get me to comment on the President of The United States getting a blow job from an 18 year old tart in the oval office. I became a Clinton hater with the assault weapon ban, Waco and the murder of Randy Weaver’s wife and son.
Oh, and knowledgeable democrats and republicans who supported the Clintons are swimming in the same filth.
Very interesting. I too became "radicalized" in the 90s due to Waco, Ruby Ridge and the generalized assault on FFL dealers and gun collectors by the Klinton Krime Kartel (the KKK). That's when my modest gun collection turned into an arsenal complete with reloading supplies to last a lifetime in every caliber I owned along with thousands of rounds for each gun.
My hatred for the Clintons is deeper than the deepest ocean and wider than the skies!
I don't think Trump wants to jail Hillary because that would set a precedent, that any of his family could also be jailed even if they just made a mistake rather than real corruption.
But the democrats keep pushing this thing, I can see Trump given no choice soon, when that happens all hell is going to break loose.
