'76' Gas-Station Chain Repograms Washington State Pumps For $10 A Gallon 

Gas station pumps in Washington state are being reprogrammed to accommodate $10 a gallon and even higher as the summer driving season begins amid tight fuel supplies, according to a report.

The Post Millennial has learned gas station chain "76" has reprogrammed its pumps to include double-digit numbers in "price per gallon" at Washington state gas stations.

A 76 spokesperson confirmed to The Post Millennial they added an extra digit to pumps, noting the change doesn't necessarily imply the company was anticipating prices above $10 a gallon.

The 76 gas station in Auburn, Washington, located at 1725 Auburn Way North, is one of the stations that has had reprogrammed pumps. It also sells high-octane race fuel, which tends to be more expensive, though the special fuel is sold at separate pumps than regular, plus, premium, and diesel.

A photo was taken on May 16 that shows double-digit pricing at regular pumps.

The Post Millennial also reports Washingtonians in the eastern part of the state, specifically in Kennewick, Pasco, and West Richland, are experiencing fuel shortages.

According to AAA, the average price of gas at a pump in Washington State is $5.18 -- above the national average of $4.59 as of Thursday morning. Some of the most expensive gas in the US can be found just south of the state in California, where prices outside of San Francisco range between $6-7 a gallon for regular.

76's move for double-digit prices comes as JPMorgan's commodity strategist Natasha Kaneva warns the national average for gas can rise another 37% by August to around $6.20. Since much of the West Coast is priced above the national average, this may suggest double-digit prices could be seen in some areas.