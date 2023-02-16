Another Derailment?! Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Crashes Near Detroit

Amid the chaos in Ohio, and two more (one in Texas and one in South Carolina), yet another train has derailed Thursday in Van Buren Township outside Detroit, Michigan.

Fox News reports that at least one car contains hazardous materials.

Police told Fox2 Detroit that there were no injuries and the area is not a hazmat situation.

"We are also in touch with the relevant federal authorities, including the EPA," Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said in a statement obtained by Fox2 Detroit. "At this time no one is aware of the release of any hazardous materials, the car carrying hazardous material has been put upright and is being removed from the area of the other derailed cars, and EPA is dispatching a team to ensure public safety," she said.

⚠️ HAPPENING NOW: Reports of a multi-car train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan.



— EPA has been briefed.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy also said it is "aware of the train derailment in Van Buren Township, Wayne County, where initial reports indicate no threat to the public from the derailment.

Developing...