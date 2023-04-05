Bill Holter Warns "Gold Is Going To Break The Fed"

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Precious metals expert and financial writer Bill Holter is back updating us on the gold demand explosion and the U.S. dollar implosion.

Holter, who is a precious metals broker from Miles Franklin, has a front row seat to the big jump in demand and prices. Holter says, “We’ve been jammed since the first of the year, but we have been absolutely jammed since the SVB bank announcement..."

"What is interesting is we are getting more calls, but for the most part, bigger money. We are taking multi-million-dollar orders on a daily basis now. This is different than a few years ago... ...What is going to happen is demand is going to outstrip supply. The supply will be wiped out... Ultimately, COMEX and LBMA are going to fail to deliver, and then you will see an absolute moonshot in gold and silver.”

Holter also says the buying power of the dollar is declining before our eyes and explains,

“A little over 15 months now, M2 money supply has contracted by about 5%. This is the first time since the 1930’s where money supply actually contracted. How is it the dollar is dropping in value versus other fiat currencies? The dollar is clearly dropping in value versus gold because we are over $2,000 per ounce, and inflation is really not abating. How is it that inflation is not abating if there are less dollars outstanding by 5%? You should have seen a decline in prices over the last 6 to 12 months, and we are not seeing that... The result of lower money supply is going to be asset prices declining. You are going to see inflation of the things you need and deflation of the things you have.”

Holter predicts that the very people who have been suppressing gold and silver prices are going to turn and drive prices up much higher. Holter says,

“They are going to be like rocket fuel... We are going to see a blackout in supply. When you can’t get it, then what is an ounce of gold going to be worth? If you can’t get it, what is an ounce of silver going to be worth?”

What is the dollar going to buy in the not-so-distant future? Holter predicts,

“I think the dollar is going to collapse well over 50% in purchasing power. Another thing is it will not be an acceptable medium for the rest of the world. The world is turning away from the dollar. . . . Gold is going to break the Fed. . . . When this thing goes, it’s going to be a very, very rapid event.”

There is a lot more in the 47-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with financial writer and precious metals expert Bill Holter for 4.12.23.

