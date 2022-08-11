Billionaires Fund Treasure Hunt In Greenland For Rare Earths To Power Green Reset

The world is ill-prepared for the EV revolution as there are only finite rare earth metals and minerals used for battery making. Billionaires who push decarbonization agendas know this uncomfortable truth and fund a commodity treasure hunt with helicopters, drones, and transmitters on the west coast of Greenland.

CNN reported billionaires, including Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Michael Bloomberg, among others, are funding search efforts for a trove of minerals capable of powering the green energy transition that could be buried in Greenland's Disko Island and Nuussuaq Peninsula.

"We are looking for a deposit that will be the first- or second-largest most significant nickel and cobalt deposit in the world," Kurt House, CEO of Kobold Metals, said. The California-based mineral exploration startup is backed by Gates, Bezos, and Bloomberg -- these billionaires are the usual suspects pushing climate change narratives.

Surveyors use drones and helicopters with high-tech sensors to measure the subsurface's electromagnetic field to map rock layers. They're using artificial intelligence to review the data to determine the best areas to drill rock core samples in 2H23.

Bluejay Mining CEO Bo Moller Stensgaard said the warmer climate has made "exploration and mining in Greenland easier and more accessible." He said ice-free seas allow vessels to deliver mining equipment to remote areas.

"As these trends continue well into the future, there is no question more land will become accessible, and some of this land may carry the potential for mineral development," Mike Sfraga, the chair of the United States Arctic Research Commission, said.

Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland said the island country east of Canada could be the world's next hot spot for copper, gold, rare-earth elements, and zinc.

The potential discovery of vast mineral deposits could be why former President Trump expressed interest in buying the island in 2019. Greenland's government responded to Trump by saying the island is "open for business, but we're not for sale."

#Greenland is rich in valuable resources such as minerals, the purest water and ice, fish stocks, seafood, renewable energy and is a new frontier for adventure tourism. We're open for business, not for sale❄️🗻🐳🦐🇬🇱 learn more about Greenland on: https://t.co/WulOi3beIC — Greenland MFA 🇬🇱 (@GreenlandMFA) August 16, 2019

We noted last year the trio of billionaires and other elites have had their eyes on Greenland.

All of which leaves us with several simple questions - what does this group of billionaire elites know? Is this them front-running the possible shakeup of China and Russia's control of the global rare earth supply chain? Or do they know the world desperately needs more rare earth metals, or the energy revolution could derail by 2025?