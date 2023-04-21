California Meets 100% Of Water Requests For First Time Since 2006

Due to a wet winter and record mountain snowpack, California will provide 100% of the water requested by cities and farms, marking the first time in nearly two decades.

The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement Thursday that said, "State water contractors to 100% of requested supplies for 29 public water agencies that serve 27 million Californians."

This is the highest water allocation since 2006, as state water officials rush to replenish groundwater and aquifers after years of drought.

"California is taking action to maximize the capture and storage of water from recent storms and snowpack, increasing water deliveries to 100% for the first time in nearly two decades. "California is moving and storing as much water as possible to meet the state's needs, reduce the risk of flooding, and protect our communities, agriculture, and the environment," said Governor Newsom.

Since December, the deluge of atmospheric rivers dumped 78 trillion gallons of water in California, effectively ending a severe multi-year drought.

Many once-depleted reservoirs are filling up with over 80% full - and groundwater reserves have received a significant boost...

Many regions received record snowpacks.

And the abundance of water has created a rare super bloom in the state's southern region across hillsides.

However, the Department of Water Resources still urges people to limit water usage because one extremely wet year could be followed by more drought.