Communism Failure: Cuba Paralyzed By Massive Power Blackout 

In a post on X, Cuba's Ministry of Mines and Energy announced that the nation's largest power plant has been "completely disconnected," sparking widespread blackouts across the island. While unsurprising for the Communist-run island nation in the northern Caribbean Sea, it's a stark warning for all Americans about how Kamala Harris' proposed Communist policies could rapidly push the US towards third-world conditions if elected next month. We're halfway there with ten-plus million unvetted illegal aliens roaming America's city streets.

"Following the unexpected departure of the Antonio Guiteras CTE, the National Electricity System was completely disconnected at 11 a.m. today. The Unión Eléctrica is working on its restoration," the Ministry of Mines and Energy wrote on X around 1235 ET.

Bloomberg noted that hours before the unexpected failure at the 330-megawatt capacity CTE Antonio Guiteras power plant, the Communist government revealed that it would "paralyze" top industries and divert power for residential customers.

"But the frequency and duration of blackouts has been on the rise, as Cuba's aging power generators break down and the cash-strapped government struggles to import enough fuel," the media outlet noted.

Cybersecurity firm Cloudflare showed that internet activity on the island has also plunged due to power outages.

Cuba's communist regime is undoubtedly at its weakest point in decades. Constant power blackouts and food shortages are merely signs that centrally planned economies don't function efficiently.

Yet, while Cuba implodes, Kamala Harris has pitched American voters that her proposed Communist-style price control strategy will make them better off if she is elected.

Sorry Democrats. Americans don't want Chinese-style Communism. Innovation and freedom are okay with them.