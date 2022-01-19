'The Enigma': Sothebys To Auction Off Massive 555.55-Carat Black Diamond From Space

Sotheby's Dubai has unveiled a 555.55-carat black diamond that's believed to have come from outer space.

Dubbed "The Enigma," the rare jem was shown to journalists during a Monday press conference ahead of its anticipated sale by the auction house in February.

According to NPR, Sothebys expects the diamond to fetch at least 5 million British pounds (US$6.8 million), and may accept cryptocurrency as a method of payment.

Sophie Stevens, a jewelry specialist at Sotheby's Dubai, told The Associated Press that the number five bears an importance significance to the diamond, which has 55 facets as well. -NPR

"The shape of the diamond is based on the Middle-Eastern palm symbol of the Khamsa, which stands for strength and it stands for protection," said Stevens. Khamsa means 'five' in Arabic.

"So there's a nice theme of the number five running throughout the diamond," she added.

From space?

Black diamonds - known as a 'carbonados' are extremely rare, and are only found in Brazil and Central Africa. They are believed to have come from space after scientists analyzed their carbon isotopes and high hydrogen content.

According to Stevens, "With the carbonado diamonds, we believe that they were formed through extraterrestrial origins, with meteorites colliding with the Earth and either forming chemical vapor disposition or indeed coming from the meteorites themselves."