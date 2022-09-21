print-icon
print-icon

"Explosion" Rocks BP Refinery In Ohio

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022 - 02:03 AM

The BP-Husky Toledo refinery in Oregon, Ohio, was rocked by an "explosion" around 1830 local time, according to local news WTOL, citing witnesses. 

Videos posted on social media show the fire at the BP refinery. 

WTOL learned at least two people were severely burned. The cause of the fire remains yet to be determined. 

Chris Howard was waiting to hear from his father who works at the plant Tuesday night. He received a phone call around 7 p.m. from a friend who works security at the refinery.

"He said it was like some sort of explosion," Howard said. "He told me there was just a big rumble at the refinery, lots of fire everywhere. He said it's the worst he's seen. Lots of people injured." -- WTOL

BP's website explained the refinery "process up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil each day, providing the Midwest with gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, propane, asphalt, and other products." 

It added: "On a daily basis the refinery can produce 3.8 million gallons of gasoline, 1.3 million gallons of diesel fuel and 600,000 gallons of jet fuel." 

*Developing... 

0