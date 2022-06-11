Heat Dome Roasts 40 Million Across Southwest Amid Power Blackout Threats 

The National Weather Service (NWS) warns that "dangerous heat continues from California to the Southern Plains" through the weekend.

At least 42 million people are under heat watches and warnings in the Southwest as a massive heat dome will send temperatures into triple-digit territory across some parts of the Southwest.

Much of Texas and New Mexico, with parts of Arizona, Nevada, and California, could record temperatures well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit today. Phoenix, Arizona, could be the hottest metro area, with expected highs around 115 degrees Fahrenheit.

Extreme heat will boost cooling demand in the Southwest, increasing power usage that could strain grids. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation, a regulatory body that manages grid stability, warned last month widespread rolling electricity blackouts were possible in the Southwest because of declining energy production due to decommissioning of fossil fuel power plants.

Besides the threat of blackouts, tight supplies of natural gas, crude, and coal are pushing up power costs for consumers as they are hit with the worst inflation in four decades.

Some Americans could get a nasty dose of high inflation and power blackouts, similar to life in Venezuela.