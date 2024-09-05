​​​​​​​It's Spreading: America's Top Oil Field Terrorized By Armed Venezuelan Gangs

It's only going to get worse from here, as the Biden-Harris administration's disastrous open border policies have now come to a 'neighborhood near you' (for some of you). In the past week, we saw armed Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua members terrorize the northern Denver suburb of Aurora and other sanctuary cities run by far-left Democrats. New concerns out Thursday afternoon indicate critical infrastructure is now under threat from migrant cartel members.

According to Libs of TikTok, a Texas-based oil/gas company issued a memo to employees informing them that police and the FBI have warned armed Cuba and Venezuela migrant gangs are committing thefts in the Permian Basin (America's highest producing oil field).

Here's the memo:

Industry peers and law enforcement in West Texas (WTX) are aware of a recent increase in organized criminal activity inclusive of violent crimes, gang activity and oil field thefts in and around WTX operational areas. Specifically, regional law enforcement and the FBI advised that gang members emanating from Cuba and Venezuela are organizing and working in concert to commit thefts within the Permian Basin. These individuals and groups are armed, violent in nature and will not hesitate to use force. Crimes associated with these groups include the theft of oil, diesel fuel, copper wire, and catalyst elements. Recent incidents have also included two assaults by water haulers who were attempting to steal oil from WTX oilfield sites. After the thieves were observed by witnesses who drove up to investigate, the thieves attempted to use their vehicles to run the witnesses off the road. In another incident, a thief, acting as a spotter and following a water hauler who had stolen oil, also attempted to run a witness off the road. There have been numerous reports of second vehicles acting as spotters for water haulers committing oil thefts. An industry peer provided the below snapshot of a video surveillance of an armed thief checking out an area before stealing diesel from the location. Screenshot, Libs of TikTok

EXCLUSIVE: Texas-based oil company issued a memo to employees warning them about security concerns from violent migrant gangs.



The gangs are allegedly attacking oil workers and attempting to steal oil, fuel, and copper from oil fields in Texas. pic.twitter.com/LeTDz2USya — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 5, 2024

We highlighted earlier this week that law-abiding Americans must be made well aware of the cities, counties, and states that have laws, ordinances, and policies that obstruct immigration enforcement and shield illegal alien criminals from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This is because these areas are increasingly becoming dangerous, with migrant criminals running amok. Aurora is a prime example.

It will not matter who wins the election. The flood of illegals have a purpose in the overall plan that has been unfolding. Chaos as far and wide as possible.

Massive spread across the nation!https://t.co/qFhElt4NtW — Phillip Davis (@Phillip96207244) September 2, 2024

This is why.

HOLY FVCK!



A cop tells a citizen who is reporting a crime committed by an immigrant:



"I've arrested a double homicide suspect in this city before, I let him walk out the door because we're sanctuary city.



We do not report illegals, undocumented immigrants."



CITIZEN: "So… pic.twitter.com/bclVNcQPSl — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 3, 2024

Armed illegal alien gangs are now posing a threat to critical energy infrastructure in the Permian Basin. The nation is sleepwalking into a disaster.

Why isn't this considered a national security threat by the current administration? Of course it's because they caused it - plus, it's an election year.