Mike Rowe Says Truckers "Aren't Buying Putin Price Hike" Spin As Diesel Hits New High

Baltimore native Mike Rowe became famous as the Dirty Jobs jobs guy on the Discovery Channel. Now he's filming the second season of "How America Works" on Fox Bussiness, showcasing the many individuals that work around the clock to keep the US economy humming.

During Monday's "Fox and Friends" show, Rowe sat down with Steve Doocy to discuss out-of-control inflation. He said the tuckers he knows aren't buying the "Putin Price Hike" narrative.

As the national average for diesel prices at the pump jump to a record high of $5.32 a gallon, Rowe said truckers are sending him pictures and videos of them filling up, spending more than a thousand dollars at a time.

"I get video almost every day now from people who we featured on 'Dirty Jobs" and 'How America Works.' "They're just sending me videos of them at the gas pump and some of them are filling up 18-wheelers. And, I’m not kidding you, $1,100, $1,200. "Most people, all we can think about is the price for us at a relative terms know it's awful. "When you put $1,200 in your gas tank and just six months ago it was costing you $600 or 700, the exponential reality of it is starting to sink in. You just can't walk that back. It touches every single thing that matters in this country. From food production to transportation … all of it," Rowe explained.

Doocy then asked: "Are truckers buying the 'Putin Price Hike'?"

Rowe responded by saying, "The ones I know aren't... A guy said to me the other day, it's like … falling down the stairs in slow motion. We're watching it happen. It's happening in real-time, and it's not just diesel. It's not just gasoline …"

He then explains that the rising cost of energy and fertilizer has resulted in higher food prices.

"But you have to talk about fertilizer too. … There's no food without fertilizer in this country. The cost of fertilizer is hundreds, hundreds of percent higher than it was. When you combine that with the cost of energy, the average person has now really gotten the memo, but not from the gas pump, from a restaurant, a steak. The cost of a steak is almost two times what it was six, seven months ago."

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has launched an information war against the American people to persuade them President Putin was responsible for inflation.

However, most people aren't buying the Biden narrative. A new Rasmussen poll revealed, "76% of Republicans think Biden bears most responsibility for higher fuel prices, as do 24% of Democrats and 54% of voters not affiliated with either major party."

With a little more than six months to the midterm elections, the Biden administration has yet to convince the American people that Putin is responsible for the highest inflation in four decades -- this could prove disastrous for Democrats come November.

In March, a Quinnipiac University poll revealed that more Americans blame Biden than the Ukraine invasion or corporate greed for the rise in fuel prices.

Americans understand inflation was ripping higher well before the Ukraine conflict. The Biden got desperate last week by having the Department of Homeland Security announce the creation of the "Disinformation Governance Board" to control narratives combat whatever they deem 'misinformation' ahead of the midterm elections.

And when did the vast majority of this inflation occur? Pre-Ukraine. Hard to dispute that.

Watch Mike Rowe's full interview here.