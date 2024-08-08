Multiple Explosions Rock Tanker Off Indonesia's Bali Island, 5 Dead, 15 Injured

Multiple explosions erupted on a tanker off the coast of Indonesia's Bali island on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of five crew members and injuring 15 others.

AP News said tanker Elisabeth was hit with an explosion near the 21-person crew's living quarters. This occurred while the vessel was transiting the waters near Bali's Karangasem district, en route to West Nusa Tenggara province (on the western portion of the Lesser Sunda Islands).

Karangasem police Chief Nengah Sadiarta confirmed two explosions on Elisabeth. He said by the second explosion, the vessel had come to a complete stop.

"It was found that there was a fire in the engine room. The crew gathered at the muster station, but there were five people who did not join and were found dead," Sadiarta said, adding three members suffered severe burns and 12 others were treated for minor injuries. He noted the captain was reported to be safe.

Local law enforcement is investigating the cause of the explosions.