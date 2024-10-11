print-icon
print-icon

Oil Tanker Catches Fire Off Germany's Baltic Sea Coast

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Oct 11, 2024 - 02:35 PM

What caught our attention this morning was footage uploaded to X showing a 73-meter (240-foot) German-flagged oil tanker ablaze off the Baltic Sea coast of northern Germany.

AP News and Reuters have confirmed that the burning tanker, called "Annika," has approximately 640 metric tons of oil on board. They noted that rescue teams evacuated seven crew members while several firefighting teams battled the fire.

Here's Annika's current location via Bloomberg ship tracking data. Note Russia's Nord Stream is nearby. 

Footage on X shows the fire appears to have originated from the stern. There is no official word on whether mechanical issues, human error, or something else caused the fire.

More broadly speaking, the Baltic Sea has been described as a 'NATO lake.' Russia has several access points to the Baltic Sea, while eight NATO nations surround the critical body of water. 

0
Loading...