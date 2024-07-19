Oil Tanker Collides With 'Dark Fleet' Tanker Near Singapore

A firm specializing in satellite imagery analysis of tanker movements reported on X early Friday that two oil tankers collided in one of the world's busiest waterways east of Singapore, sparking fires on both vessels.

TankerTrackers said (AIS) data, which broadcasts vessel coordinates to track vessel movements and support maritime safety, shows the "Oil-laden Panamax-sized tanker HAFNIA NILE (9766217) had knocked into the starboard bow of the empty dark fleet VLCC called CERES I (9229439)."

The collision between Hafnia Nile, a Singapore-flagged refined-products tanker, and Ceres I, a crude oil tanker sailing under the flag of Sao Tome & Principe, occurred "in the international waters of the Riau archipelago this morning," TankerTrackers explained, adding that Hafnia Nile hit Ceres I at a speed of around 14.2 knots at the time of the incident.

Bloomberg's Javier Blas posted an image on X showing one of the vessels ablaze. He said Ceres 1 is a "dark fleet tanker usually involved in Iranian / Venezuelan trade."

— Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) July 19, 2024

Here's more footage of the incident area with both vessels on fire.

— BFM News (@NewsBFM) July 19, 2024

Bloomberg noted, "Dark fleet vessels have caused problems for Singapore before. A shadow-fleet oil tanker ran aground near Singapore in December, and earlier last year a ship called the Pablo exploded near Malaysia. Its burning wreckage sat for months off the country's coastline."

A spokesperson for Gard, the world's leading marine insurance firm, said Hafnia Nile is covered against collisions and spills but said no insurance within the industry-standard International Group of P&I Clubs was found for Ceres I.