With OPEC Beating IEA In Battle Of Oil Outlooks, Crude Prices Have Likely Bottomed

By Grant Smith, Bloomberg Markets Live reporter and strategist

OPEC’s oil-market predictions for the fourth quarter have proven more accurate than those of its rival forecaster, the IEA. If the producer group’s outlook for early 2023 comes true, Brent prices have likely found a floor at $80 a barrel.

Global oil markets have softened this quarter, with Brent futures last week suffering their biggest weekly drop in four months and prompt spreads slipping into contango — a sign of weakness.

Traders have turned more positive over the past week as China begins to reopen, but the overall situation has fitted with expectations of OPEC+, which announced in early October it would slash production despite much international outcry. The group repeatedly cut its demand outlook in recent months while in October Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais warned of an impending surplus.

It’s turned out to be a more accurate assessment than that of the consumer-focused International Energy Agency, which had urged OPEC+ to reverse its output curbs and warned of a supply squeeze as sanctions would crush Russian exports.

If OPEC’s forecasts for the year ahead are similarly precise, then the global market should be balanced in the first quarter: its latest report pegs the requirement for its oil at 28.93 million barrels a day from January through March, roughly in line with its November output.

And if that doesn’t provide a floor, the report gave bears another reminder to be wary. OPEC repeated the instruction of Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman that members must show “vigilance and caution” — a signal that Riyadh may act swiftly to defend markets against the downside.