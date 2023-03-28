Over 3,000lbs Of Beef Recalled Over Possible E. Coli Contamination

A Kansas meat packing company has recalled approximately 3,436 lbs of boneless beef chuck product due to potential contamination with E. coli, according to the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

A routine FSIS inspection of a sample of ground beef made from the boneless beef chuck tested positive for this strain of E. coli, also known as STEC O103, after which the the Harper, Kansas-based outfit issued the recall.

The affected beef products were packaged on Feb. 16, 2023. The recall applies to all corrugated boxes of various weights containing "Elkhorn Valley Pride Angus Beef 61226 BEEF CHUCK 2PC BNLS; Packed on 2/16/23."

The FSIS has provided a list of serial numbers and box count numbers on their website, according to the Epoch Times, which notes that the affected products were shipped to distributors, federal establishments, retail locations and wholesale locations - including hotels, restaurants, and institutions, in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Consumers are advised not to use or distribute the affected products, and throw them out or return them to where they were purchased.

0103

As the Epoch Times notes;

STEC O103 infection can cause bloody diarrhea and vomiting, and some illnesses can last longer and be more severe.

Most people recover within a week, but some can develop a more severe infection, including hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure. HUS can occur in people of any age but is most common in children under five years old, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems.

“It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately,” FSIS said.

FSIS says that it routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to ensure that recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to ensure the product is no longer available to consumers.

To prevent foodborne illnesses, the FSIS recommends that all consumers prepare their raw meat products safely, including fresh and frozen, and only consume ground beef products that have been cooked to a temperature of 160° Fahrenheit.

According to the FSIS, using a food thermometer that measures internal temperature is the only way to confirm that ground beef has been cooked to a high enough temperature to kill harmful bacteria.