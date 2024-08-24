RFK Jr. & Trump Will End War On Small Farms To Save Nation's Food Supply Chain

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spent decades as an environmental lawyer fighting polluters and supported 'green' organizations for environmental justice. He is now setting his crosshairs on the pharmaceutical industry and cleaning up the nation's food supply chain of ultra-processed foods and seed oils that poison consumers. He has determined that suspending his presidential campaign to team up with former President Trump will be necessary for the strongest success rate in making Americans healthier again, not through big pharma's Ozempic shots but instead revitalizing small farms and shaking up corrupted federal agencies.

Lifelong liberals like RFK Jr. backing Trump is one of the strongest indicators of just how extreme the ticket, unoriginal Vice President Kamala Harris and Democrats have become. Harris' team recently announced their first proposed economic policy, which was rooted in communism and included disastrous price controls. It appears the far-left ticket is being advised and heavily influenced by Marxists.

Between RFK Jr's special announcement earlier Friday and his speech at Trump's packed campaign rally in Glendale, Arizona, the liberal with millions of supporters nationwide appears to have made a deal with Trump to join the campaign with a shot at waging war against corrupt federal health and food agencies, resetting the nation's poisonous food supply chain, and launch a crusade against big pharma if the Trump team wins in November.

RFK Jr. informed journalists at his special press conference in the early afternoon of Friday that America's health crisis stems from ultra-processed foods pushed by giant food/pharma companies that have corrupted various federal agencies:

Autism rates were about one in 10,000 in my generation - in my kids Generation 1 in 34. I'll repeat in California 1 and 22. Why are we letting this happen? Why are we allowing this to happen to our children? These are the most precious assets that we have in this country how can we let this happen to them. About 18% of American teens now have fatty liver disease, that's like one out of every five - that disease when I was a kid only affected late stage alcoholics who were elderly. Cancer rates are skyrocketing in the Young and the old young. Adult cancers are up 70 79%. One in four American women is on anti-depressant medication. About 40% of teens have a mental health diagnosis and 15% of high schoolers are on Aderall, and half a million children on SSRIs. So what's causing this suffering? I'll name two culprits first and the worst is ultra-processed food. About 70% of American children's diet is ultra-processed that means industrial manufacturing - these Foods consist primarily of processed sugar, ultra-processed grains, and seed oils. Scientists who, for many of them, formerly worked for the cigarette industry, which purchased all the big food companies in the 1970s and 80s, deployed thousands of scientists to figure out chemicals new chemicals to make the food more addictive, and these ingredients didn't exist a 100 years ago. Humans aren't biologically adapted to eat them. Hundreds of these chemicals are now banned in Europe but ubiquitous in American processed foods. The second culprit is toxic chemicals in our food and our medicine and our environment pesticides food additives pharmaceutical drugs and toxic waste permeate every cell of our bodies. The Assault on our children's cells and hormones is unrelenting - name just one problem many of these chemicals increase estrogen - because young children are ingesting so many of these hormone disruptors, America's puberty rate is now occurring at age 10 to 13, which is six years earlier than girls were reaching puberty in 1900 our country has the earliest puberty rates of any continent on the Earth and no this isn't because of better nutrition - this is not normal - breast cancer is also estrogen-driven and it now strikes one in eight women. We are mass poisoning all of our children.

RFK Jr. then touched on the processed food industry lobbyists who have corrupted Washington, resulting in a food supply chain filled with poison that is killing Americans. He said several federal agencies that are supposed to protect consumers have also been corrupted.

He pointed out that the processed food industry has been "destroying small farms, and they're destroying our soils."

And RFK Jr. at Trump's campaign rally...

🚨RFK JR. JUST TOLD OVER 20,000 THAT RIGHTFUL PRESIDENT TRUMP WILL REMOVE CHEMICALS FROM FOOD!



"Don't you want healthy children?"



Kamala definitely isn't happy about this!



Share to make this go viral! pic.twitter.com/TEajEiRbgf — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) August 24, 2024

Full RFK Jr. speech at the Trump Arizona Rally where he implores his supporters to vote for Trump so they together can 'Make America Healthy Again':

"We talked about the values and issues that bind us together. One of the issues that he talked about was having safe food and… pic.twitter.com/SaQX4ZRwbs — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 24, 2024

RFK Jr. is entirely correct about the war on small farms. More than ever, the corrupt government and the processed food industry have contributed to the more recent small farm collapse.

Taking a step back, in the 1800s, about 90% of the US population lived on farms. It was unheard of to see morbidly obese folks back then. Small farm owners began to decline as folks moved to towns and cities. Small farms have now collapsed to less than one percent of the US population. And the billionaire class like Bill Gates, who wants to ban cow farts, has been buying up small farms nationwide in a massive consolidation move.

In the US, small farms accounted for less than 25% of food production in 2020, down from nearly half in the 1990s. We have detailed the government's war on small farms in numerous reports, including the war on Amish farmers in Pennsylvania.

The change of guard in farming across America and who controls the food supply chain has morphed from the people to the processed food industry. As mega-factory farms rise in power, inversely, small farms have been burdened by high operation costs and climate regulation - a stealthily way of bankrupting the small competition.

Unlike factory farms, small farms are deeply rooted in communities. They are more likely to feed their neighbors and provide real, nutritious food rather than have their produce end up in a Walmart store halfway across the country. The latest data from the USDA shows the massive farm collapse across America over the last century.

Mega corporations, some of which are part of the 'green' cult, want greater and greater control over the nation's food supply chain. Some are even pushing insect-based diets.

The big takeaway from RFK Jr.'s support of Trump is that he believes the correct path to restoring America's health is not Ozempic shots but revitalizing the nation's local food supply chains by making small farms great again. He wants to reset the food supply chain system and purge it of ultra-processed foods and seed oils that are killing consumers. He also proposed shaking up federal agencies in health and food that have close ties with ultra-processed food companies.

For years, we have told readers that it's critical to support local farmers and put the food supply chain back into the hands of the people—not corrupt mega-corps that flood store shelves with cancer-causing junk food.

Henry Kissinger famously said, "Who controls the food supply controls the people; who controls the energy can control whole continents; who controls money can control the world."

It's time for Americans to regain control of the nation's food supply chains by making small farms great again. Also, boycotting the processed food industry and buying local food is critical.

If Trump wins, RFK Jr. will likely provide tailwinds for small farmers. And Europe will take note as corp/gov'ts have also waged war on small farms.