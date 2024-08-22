Suezmax Tanker Crew Forced To Abandon Ship After Missile Attack In Red Sea

The X account for EUNAVFOR ASPIDES, the European Union's military operation committed to ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime security in the Red Sea, reported that the crew of a Suezmax tanker—the largest type of oil tanker capable of transiting the Suez Canal—was forced to abandon ship after "coming under attack."

Greek-flagged oil tanker MV Sounion was bombarded in what earlier reports stated was a missile attack about 77 nautical miles west of the Yemeni port of Hodeidah, an area controlled by Iran-backed Houthis.

EUNAVFOR ASPIDES dispatched a naval vessel to Sounion after the attack. While rescuing the crew, gunners on the warship destroyed a kamikaze boat drone.

The Financial Times reported the tanker "was set on fire and left drifting by a series of attacks on Wednesday, including three missile strikes," noting that "no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks."

EUNAVFOR ASPIDES warned the tanker is carrying 150,000 tonnes of crude and now "represents a navigational and environmental hazard," adding, "It is essential that everyone in the area exercises caution and refrains from any actions that could lead to a deterioration of the current situation."

Here is footage of the warship destroying at least one suicide boat drone.

Since its implementation at the start of the year, the Biden-Harris administration's Operation Prosperity Guardian has been a disaster. The mission to bolster freedom of navigation and regional security in the region has failed, with dozens of merchant ships attacked by Houthis, sparking a global supply chain shock across the shipping industry.

Container rates...

A significant concern about the failing Operation Prosperity Guardian is that it threatens to undermine American credibility and maritime security globally. China is closely watching...