US Gulf Coast Exports Record Amount Of Fuel As East Coast Supplies Sink 

A perfect storm is brewing, one where record fuel exports from the U.S. Gulf Coast result in dwindling supplies of gasoline and diesel in East Coast markets ahead of the busiest driving season of the year.

Bloomberg reports Gulf Coast refiners exported 2.09 million barrels a day of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel in April, the highest level since oil analytics firm Vortexa began tracking trade data in 2016.

The majority of the exports went to Latin America.

Export demand will likely stay strong through the next few months as countries in South America continue to burn diesel fuel for power generation during the Southern Hemisphere's winter season, when hydropower supply falls. Mexico, the largest overseas buyer of U.S. gasoline by far, will likely draw more from the U.S. Gulf Coast as high crude prices derailed the country's plans to produce more fuel at home. -Bloomberg

In April, there was even an instance where at least one tanker from the Gulf Coast, loaded up with SPR sweet crude, ended up in Europe.

Meanwhile, a major pipeline connecting Gulf Coast refiners to East Coast (PADD 1) has run well below capacity. In return, gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel stockpiles are at decade lows amid robust demand, sending prices sky-high.

Severe supply crunches have sent East Coast distillates inventories (including diesel and heating oil) to the lowest level since 1996.

Gasoline stockpiles are at an eight-year low, and the ones in New England have hit their lowest level since 1991.

Gulf Coast refiners will have to balance exports with domestic demand heading into the travel season, which begins in less than a month. Pump prices are already at record highs for diesel, and gasoline prices are elevated.

This summer, a nightmare scenario could play out as peak travel season, and high prices could result in a fuel crisis.