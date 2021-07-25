1,250 Clergy Members Warn Vaccine Passports Would Create "Medical Apartheid" In UK

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

1,250 prominent clergy members in the UK have warned that the introduction of mandatory vaccine passports to attend church would create “medical apartheid” and would be “divisive, discriminatory, and destructive.”

As we highlighted yesterday, the ‘mission creep’ of vaccine passports is already expanding, with vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi indicating that the program could be extended further to sporting and business events, music venues and festivals.

When asked by LBC radio host Nick Ferrari whether the scheme could be further expanded to ban the unvaccinated from attending church, business minister Paul Scully responded, “We’re not ruling anything out.”

Now 1,250 clergy members from various Christian denominations have signed an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning that the “introduction of vaccine passports would constitute an unethical form of coercion and violation of the principle of informed consent.”

Noting that many Christians don’t wish to take the vaccine due to “serious issues of conscience related to the ethics of vaccine manufacture or testing,” the letter also says the vaccine passports risk, “creating a two-tier society, a medical apartheid in which an underclass of people who decline vaccination are excluded from significant areas of public life.”

“This scheme has the potential to bring about the end of liberal democracy as we know it and to create a surveillance state in which the government uses technology to control certain aspects of citizens’ lives. As such, this constitutes one of the most dangerous policy proposals ever to be made in the history of British politics,” warns the letter.

With some nightclub owners refusing to enforce the policy if it becomes law, the backlash is growing against vaccine passports.

Protesters in Greece, France and now Italy have all hit the streets to demonstrate against the draconian measure, with another large demonstration planned by anti-lockdown activists for this Saturday in London.

It remains to be seen whether there will be enough opposition to vote down the law in Parliament, although as per usual, polls show that a majority of the British public actually supports the idea.

