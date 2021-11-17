8 Dead, 80 Infected In Fully-Vaccinated Connecticut Nursing Home

An outbreak of COVID-19 has terrorized a Connecticut nursing home, leaving eight dead and about 100 infected, according to NBC Connecticut.

Geer Village Senior Community in North Canaan, Connecticut, is an independent and assisted living home which experienced a severe outbreaking of the virus. Since Sept. 30, 22 employees and 67 residents have contracted the virus, with eight residents dying from virus-related health issues.

Director of Nursing Cady Bloodgood and CEO Kevin O'Connell published a statement that said they're continuing to "monitor the situation closely."

"Sadly, we have lost eight residents with serious underlying health issues to COVID," the nursing home said. "We are encouraged to see 69 staff and residents already recovered and coming off isolation. While we must continue with COVID-19 prevention protocols, we want to assure everyone we are doing our best to keep residents and staff safe."

The outbreak is centered around the assisted living facility and appears to be isolated. As of Monday, the facility only had three positive cases.

NBC News said that "all but two of the infected staffers and residents were fully vaccinated." The nursing home said, "We are obviously concerned we experienced some level of waning immunity."

COVID boosters are being rolled out across the country to help with the waning effectiveness of the vaccine. However, residents at Geer aren't eligible for booster shots until the facility has at least two weeks of no positive cases.

All visits at the facility are on hold as assisted living facilities are particularly vulnerable to an outbreak of the virus.

What's troubling is vaccinated people are getting the virus. Lancet recently released a study comparing the efficacy of COVID vaccines to the effectiveness of protection provided by previous COVID infections. Their conclusion: while vaccines lower the risk of infections with the delta variant within households, those fully vaccinated are still vulnerable to a 'breakthrough' infection if somebody they live with gets infected.

... and maybe this is why Biden's vaccine mandate has yet to deliver promised results.