"Absolutely Appalling": Mother Says LA School Vaccinated Son Without Consent, Bribed With Pizza

A Los Angeles school has been accused of vaccinating a 13-year-old boy without his mother's consent.

Maribel Duarte told KNBC-TV that her son was bribed with pizza and told not to tell her about it by an official at the Barack Obama Global Prep Academy in South Los Angeles.

"The lady that gave him the shot and signed the paper told my son, 'Please don't say anything. I don't want to get in trouble,'" said Duarte, who showed the outlet a vaccine card indicating that her son accepted it. It indicates that two doses of Pfizer's vaccine was administered, one on Oct. 28, and the other on Nov. 18.

Duarte says she's not anti-vax and is vaccinated herself, but that her son is a special case.

"He has problems with asthma and allergy problems," she said, adding: "It hurt to know he got a shot without my permission, without knowing and without signing any papers for him to get the shot."

The school claims the mother is lying, with one administrator telling KNBC that "more often than not parents will lie about the whole vaccine issue."

If so, we assume the school can provide documentation proving Duerte authorized them to inject her son.

Attorney Jennifer Kennedy said the problem is that children in California can't consent to vaccination.

"The LAUSD does not have the power to add a vaccine to the California school schedule," she said, adding "You couldn't do it if you were a podunk school district and you can't do it if you're LAUSD, the second largest district in the nation. You don't have that legal authority."

According to the school, 80% of eligible students at Obama Prep have been vaccinated.