Anthony Fauci Has COVID

The nation's top infectious disease specialist, Anthony Fauci, has contracted Covid-19.

Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms according to a Wednesday statement from the NIH.

"Dr. Fauci will isolate and continue to work from home," reads the statement, which adds "He has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials."

Fauci, Biden's chief medical advisor, is 81-years-old.

According to the statement, Fauci will follow Covid-19 guidelines from the CDC, and "medical advice from his physician and return to NIH when he tests negative."

The infectious disease expert has been the public face of the response to Covid since the pandemic began in earnest in the United States in March 2020. Fauci’s promotion of coronavirus mitigation efforts, including social distancing, wearing masks and, when they became available, vaccinations, made him a hero to many. But he also drew criticism from others who believed official responses to Covid were too heavy-handed. -CNBC

In May, Fauci told CNN that he would step down as White House chief medical advisor if Donald Trump - a frequent critic of Fauci - was elected again in 2024.

"If you look at the history of what the response was during the [Trump] administration, I think, you know, at best you could say it wasn’t optimal," he said, adding "And I think just history will speak for itself about that."

