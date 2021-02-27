Is Anyone Else Fed Up With Dr. Fauci's Forever Moving Goalposts?

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

Despite vaccines and a falling number of cases Dr. Fauci keeps moving the goalposts.

Dr. Facuci says Vaccinated People Shouldn't Dine Indoors or Go to the Theater Quite Yet.

"There are things, even if you're vaccinated, that you're not going to be able to do in society," Fauci said on Monday during a White House COVID-19 press briefing.

"For example, indoor dining, theaters, places where people congregate. That's because of the safety of society."

Though vaccines can help prevent people from contracting severe cases of COVID-19, the jabs may not stop them from getting sick altogether. It's also still unclear whether vaccinated people can be disease carriers, meaning they might spread illness to unvaccinated people in a community where vaccination is far from universal, prolonging the pandemic.

"We hope that when the data comes in, it's going to show that the virus level is quite low and you're not transmitting it," Fauci said, cautioning: "We don't know that now. And for that reason, we want to make sure that people continue to wear masks despite the fact that they're vaccinated."

Early signs are looking promising that vaccinated people may not spread the virus well, but it's still too soon to say for sure.