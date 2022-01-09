AOC Tests Positive For COVID

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has tested positive for Covid-19, less than one week after she was spotted partying maskless at a crowded bar in Miami.

"Representative Ocasio-Cortez has received a positive test result for COVID-19. She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," reads a statement from her office.

The far-left member of 'the squad' was seen last week at several Miami hotspots, as New York was hit with a record-high number of Covid-19 cases due to the far less mild Omicron variant. New York has also instituted a strict mask and vaccine policy.

AOC was spotted partying in a bar maskless in the great free state of Florida. Absolute hypocrite pic.twitter.com/5lPEtPTnib — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 2, 2022

How will AOC spin this? Blame Florida?

Nailed it: