Austria Freak Out: Lockdown EVERYTHING! Meanwhile 'Unvaccinated' Africa Still Not Impacted

Just a day after announcing that the unvaccinated would lose all basic human rights, the Austrian government took it a stage further and ruled that the entire country would lose its basic human rights.

Back to a nationwide lockdown to control a covid outbreak that was not controlled last time by a nationwide lockdown. Make sense? Also...as the AP reports, experts are "baffled" that in unvaccinated Africa, where there have been no lockdowns, there are very few covid cases and deaths are a tiny fraction of those in Europe and the US per capita. Watch the latest Ron Paul Liberty Report...

The Associated Press observed in a Friday report: "When the coronavirus first emerged last year, health officials feared the pandemic would sweep across Africa, killing millions. Although it’s still unclear what COVID-19’s ultimate toll will be, that catastrophic scenario has yet to materialize in Zimbabwe or much of the continent.

The AP admits that the case of Africa is too significant to ignore, noting the fact that it by and large managed to escape seeing a deep impact by the pandemic, leaving scientists and health experts baffled:

But there is something "mysterious" going on in Africa that is puzzling scientists, said Wafaa El-Sadr, chair of global health at Columbia University. "Africa doesn’t have the vaccines and the resources to fight COVID-19 that they have in Europe and the U.S., but somehow they seem to be doing better," she said. Fewer than 6% of people in Africa are vaccinated. For months, the WHO has described Africa as "one of the least affected regions in the world" in its weekly pandemic reports.

And as many "skeptics" of the official narrative in the West have long pointed out, young people have been shown to be at much less risk - additionally sunshine and Vitamin D helps.

Now more than a year-and-a-half into the global pandemic, the mainstream media AP report admits teh following: "Some researchers say the continent’s younger population -- the average age is 20 versus about 43 in Western Europe — in addition to their lower rates of urbanization and tendency to spend time outdoors, may have spared it the more lethal effects of the virus so far. Several studies are probing whether there might be other explanations, including genetic reasons or past infection with parasitic diseases.

Officer's politely advising the public about the lockdown, some (very few) just kick off sadly,this chap was very upset about being asked not to gather on the beach(x3)when threatened with arrest finally left the beach with a collection of demeaning remarks towards the officers.. pic.twitter.com/ogCcBe7e19 — eddie mitchell (@brightonsnapper) April 10, 2020

With this admission in mind, recall that especially within the first half-year of the pandemic there were scenes in the West of police literally chasing people from public beaches amid "lockdowns" - as well as parents being arrested at public parks for letting their children play outdoors at the public open-air venues.