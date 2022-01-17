Beijing Bars Spectators From Winter Games As First Omicron Case Confirmed

It's looking increasingly likely that China's Winter 2020 Olympics will take place in front of mostly crowd-less stadiums, just like last summer's Tokyo Games. Chinese media reported over the weekend that China has halted ticket sales for the Beijing Games. Instead of selling tickets to the public, groups of chosen spectators, most likely CCP elites, will be allowed to attend certain events.

The decision comes after the Chinese capital reported the first confirmed case of the omicron variant over the weekend. The organizers of the Games released a statement confirming the decision.

On Sep.30 2021,the pandemic prevention and control policy principles for the Beijing 2022 Games were released .One of the principles was that no tickets would be sold to spectators from outside China's mainland. Tickets would be sold exclusively to spectators residing in China's mainland who meet the requirements of COVID-19 countermeasures. Given the current grave and complicated situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators, it was decided that tickets should not be sold anymore but be part of an adapted programme that will invite groups of spectators to be present on site during the Games. The organisers expect that these spectators will strictly abide by the COVID-19 countermeasures before, during and after each event as pre-conditions for the safe and sound delivery of the Games.

Beijing last year announced several measures aimed at keeping athletes and spectators safe, including limiting ticket sales to people residing in mainland China.

More than 3K athletes as well as trainers and support staff are reportedly expected to attend the Winter Games, with all participants expected to remain in a "closed loop" in Beijing.

Attendees entering the loop must be fully vaccinated before arriving in China or face being quarantined, and they will be tested daily for COVID.