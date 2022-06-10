Biden Admin Dropping COVID-Testing Requirements For International Travel

The Biden administration has finally dropped a Covid-19 testing requirement for travelers entering the country, the White House announced on Friday.

The rule, established during the Trump administration and later enhanced by Biden, required all inbound travelers - including US citizens - to show proof of negative Covid test before boarding flights headed for the US.

As CNBC notes, airlines and others in the travel industry have pushed Biden to drop testing for months, arguing that it was hurting their bottom line.

The change will take effect at 12:01 am Sunday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they will reassess the decision in 90 days.

"If there is a need to reinstate a pre-departure testing requirement — including due to a new, concerning variant — CDC will not hesitate to act," said one Biden administration official.