Biden Administration Set To Approve 2nd Booster Dose For Americans Over 50

As COVID 'experts' including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Scott Gottlieb urge Americans to beware another wave of COVID driven by subvariant BA2, the Biden Administration has reportedly decided to approve a second round of booster shots for Americans over 50 - much to the delight of Moderna and Pfizer, the biggest producers of said shots.

According to the NYT, the FDA could approve the next round of shots as soon as next week.

However, "major complications" have reportedly plagued the decision, leading to a lengthy delay. These complications include:

How long the protection from a second booster would last.

How to explain the plan to the public.

And even whether the overall goal is to shield Americans from severe disease or from less serious infections.

But the FDA has apparently decided to err on the side of caution, believing that, should BA2 cause a resurgence in the US (like it's doing in Western Europe and the UK), that making boosters available could potentially save lives. However, if the next wave doesn't hit until the fall - or doesn't hit at all - then the decision to authorize the shots could be criticized as a major waste of resources.

After all, as the WHO has repeatedly warned, the priority for the American-made vaccines should be to distribute them across the developing world, to guard against the possibility of a more virulent mutation emerging in an area with far lower vaccination rates than the US. The BA2 subvariant is driving another wave o cases in Europe, but so far, it's believed to only be responsible for roughly one-third of new cases in the US.