Biden Doesn't Know That Vaccinated Individuals Can Still Spread Covid

The sitting president of the United States, advised by the nation's top infectious diseases specialists, doesn't know what is now common knowledge; that vaccinated individuals can still spread Covid-19.

For those keeping track, this is the second major issue Biden had no knowledge of - the first being an international spat with France over a tri-lateral submarine agreement.

Speaking in Elk Grove Village, Illinois on Thursday, Biden urged more employers to institute strict vaccine requirements - calling them "tough medicine" that will help bring the United States out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to failing to recognize naturally-acquired immunity for individuals who have recovered from Covid, Biden made clear that he has no idea vaccinated people can still spread the virus.

"If you seek care at a healthcare facility, you should have a certainty that the people providing that care are protected from Covid and cannot spread it to you," Biden said, explaining the rationale behind forcing healthcare workers and other professionals to get vaccinated or lose their job.

President Biden on enacting vaccine mandates: "We're making sure healthcare workers are vaccinated because if you seek care at a healthcare facility, you should have the certainty that the people providing that care are protected from COVID and cannot spread it to you." pic.twitter.com/eiS2nQM4QA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 7, 2021

Biden's latest false statement comes one week after his own CDC director Rochelle Walensky said that vaccines "can't prevent transmission."

"Our vaccines are working exceptionally well. They continue to work well for Delta with regard to severe illness and death - they prevent it, but what they can't do anymore is prevent transmission ," she told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "So if you’re going home to someone who is not vaccinated…I would suggest you wear a mask in public indoor settings," she continued.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky says that the vaccine *cannot* prevent transmission. So why are all these Pro-Vaxxers saying that it can? pic.twitter.com/8aaDTh8N3T — Anthony Brian Logan (ABL) 🇺🇸 (@ANTHONYBLOGAN) October 2, 2021

Again, this is common knowledge by now:

Emerging data suggest that Delta could spread more readily than other coronavirus variants among people vaccinated against COVID-19. (Nature, Aug. 12)

Vaccinated People With Breakthrough Infections Can Spread The Delta Variant, CDC Says (NPR, Jul. 30)

UC study finds similarities in COVID viral loads between vaccinated, unvaccinated people (KTXL, Oct. 6)

CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated (AP, Sep. 21)

Alas, the president of the United States - or whoever wrote that speech - doesn't follow the science.

