Biden 'Let The Truth Out' - A Quick Thought Experiment

Excerpted from Market-Ticker.org,

But then during his presser he let the truth out:

"We're going to protect vaccinated workers against unvaccinated workers."

BIDEN: "We're going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers" pic.twitter.com/3pr5YuBUk8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 9, 2021

What?

If the vaccines are in fact vaccines and work then... what protection do those who choose to get them need?

None!

But if they don't work - if you get vaccinated and are still at risk - then why would someone take one?

It's stupid to take a jab that doesn't actually protect you.

More to the point why would those who haven't been vaccinated not tell you to go straight to Hell, and why would any court uphold this sort of order when you admit that a person who accepts the vaccine is not protected - that is, it does not actually provide protection against disease?

Food for thought...