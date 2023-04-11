Biden Signs Bill Formally Ending COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

Three years and one month after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Covid-19 outbreak a global pandemic, President Joe Biden on Monday signed a bill which formally ends the public health emergency in the United States.

So, after forced vaccinations (or face unemployment, travel restrictions and public ostracism), mask mandates, destroyed businesses, lockdowns, and Covid-19 still circulating as the rest of society has moved on, the US Government has finally surrendered.

Former President Donald Trump first issued a national emergency declaration regarding the coronavirus in March 2020, as the virus that was discovered in Wuhan, China, in late 2019 ripped through America. The emergency was extended over and over, making it easier to expand health services and for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to mobilize personnel and funding to help state governments combat the virus. But the American public is unlikely to see any major changes in their day-to-day lives from its termination. -Washington Times

The move comes one month ahead of the May 11 expiration of the emergency designation, and after Biden signaled to Senate Democrats last month that he would sign a GOP bill to end the Covid-19 national emergency - despite the White House urging Democrats to do the exact opposite when it came up for a vote in February.