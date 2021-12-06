Biden Surgeon General: Even Tripled Vaxxed Still Have To Wear Masks Indoors

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy declared Sunday that even those who are tripled jabbed will still have to wear masks indoors while around their families at Christmas.

Appearing on CBS News, Murthy said “If people use the tools that we have that you can actually gather with much, much less risk,” referring to masks.

Murthy added that those ‘tools’ “include getting vaccinated, getting boosted. Certainly, if you are eligible, that helps raise your level of protection, using masks in public indoor spaces, gathering in well-ventilated places when you do gather. These are all tools we’ve learned help. And finally, remember testing.”

He added that “we have millions of people who are still unvaccinated, which poses a risk to their lives, but also poses an increased risk of transmission.”

Murthy continued, “But if you do as many families, you get vaccinated and boosted. You use testing judiciously before you gather, you gather in well-ventilated spaces and use masks whenever you can in public indoor spaces, your risk can be quite low and your holidays can be quite fulfilling.”

Murthy previously issued a ‘toolkit’ ordering Americans not to share any information about COVID, including memes and statistics, unless they are verified by the CDC.

The Surgeon General also previously claimed that the government putting requirements on people to take vaccines is a long held American tradition, and that many businesses are “relieved” that the government is pushing vaccine mandates.

