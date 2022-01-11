print-icon

Bill Gates Flip Flops After Turning Omicron 'FUD' Up To '11'

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022 - 06:45 PM

After initially turning the "FUD" dial up to '11' in response to the initial reports and data about the omicron variant, Microsoft founder and billionaire wannabe global vaccine czar Bill Gates has apparently had a change of heart.

Gates on Tuesday joined Professor Devi Sridhar, a professor and chair of global health policy at the University of Edinburgh, for a Twitter discussion about the COVID pandemic.

Following a few questions about vaccines where Gates seems to actually acknowledge their shortcomings for once, Gates tells Dr. Sridhar that after an omicron wave has subsided, the rest of the year should see far fewer cases and deaths, leaving COVID to retreat to the intensity of a bad flu.

"Once Omicron goes through a country then the rest of the year should see far fewer cases so Covid can be treated more like seasonal flu."

A more infectious variant is "not likely," according to Gates, although he acknowledges that the world has been "surprised a lot" before, and that the WHO is already hard at work trying to prepare for the "next" pandemic.

Circling back to the beginning of the conversation, Dr. Sridhar asks Gates what would make the "biggest difference" to ending the COVID pandemic? To our surprise, Gates acknowledged that better vaccines would make the biggest difference.

The vaccines we have are missing two "key things": 1) they don't actually do much to prevent the spread of the virus, and 2) their duration is "limited".

Of course, this isn't the first time that Gates has expressed constructive criticism about his beloved vaccines.

The conversation takes an almost humorous turn when the doctor asks Gates about the "obstacles" to "global vaccination access?".

Gates offers his usual boilerplate reply. But we would like to remind readers - before they simply and uncritically swallow this - that the biggest obstacle to global vaccine access just might be Bill Gates himself, since the Microsoft billionaire became perhaps the biggest opponent of the "open vaccine" movement which demanded that companies like Pfizer and Moderna make their vaccine creations open source for all countries to try and produce, instead of coveting the recipes and charging top dollar, ensuring the developing world would be last in line, only after the developed west has gotten its fill of boosters.

And when the good doctor brings up the question of vaccine "access", Gates started talking out of both sides of his mouth.

Suddenly, deep in the twitter thread, Gates touched a nerve - especially considering what's going on in Australia regarding the saga of unvaccinated tennis pro Novak Djokovic. Asked what countries could have done to be better prepared, Gates appeared to endorse the "COVID zero" strategies embraced by Australia and China.

Finally, an interview with Gates is never complete without a discussion of the role that online "misinformation" has played during the pandemic. Apparently, Gates is still dumbfounded by the notion that people think he's conspiring to microchip them via the vaccines.

Spoken like somebody who's conspiring to microchip the population.

