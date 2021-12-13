California Orders Statewide Indoor Mask Mandate

Authored by Jack Bradley via The Epoch Times,

California implemented a statewide mask mandate in all indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status beginning Dec. 15.

The mask mandate will remain in place until Jan. 15.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the mandate comes after a surge in CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus case rates across the state since Thanksgiving.

“As we look at the evidence that masks do make a difference, even a 10 percent increase in indoor masking can reduce case transmission significantly,” he said.

[ZH: We would like to see this 'evidence', since as far as we know there is none at all anywhere in the world that masks make any difference in transmission.]

We are now approaching a whole year of California & Texas having nearly identical Covid death rate numbers despite California's lockdowns & mask mandates and Texas's re-opening back early March 2021. This chart clearly showcases an inconvenient truth for certain people. pic.twitter.com/OyBpMeoE2a — James Melville (@JamesMelville) July 20, 2021

The state will also toughen the restriction for unvaccinated people who attend indoor “mega-events” of 1,000 people or more, requiring them to receive a negative COVID-19 test within one day of the event if it’s a rapid antigen test or within two days for a PCR test. The current rules require a test within 72 hours of the event.

[ZH: A quick reminder, ...almost 90% of at-risk Californians are vaccinated!"

State officials will also recommend, but not require, that people who travel to California or return to the state after traveling be tested for COVID-19 within three to five days.

The announcement came on the same day New York implemented a statewide mask requirement indoors.