Canada Cancels Unvaccinated Joe Rogan: Can't Attend His Own Sold-Out Show

Joe Rogan was set to attend his long anticipated Vancouver show scheduled for April 20, which has long been sold out, but on Wednesday The Hill is reporting it's been canceled due to the Canadian government barring him from entry for the event.

"Ticketmaster Wednesday on its website confirmed that Rogan’s Vancouver show had been canceled and ticket holders would receive a refund," The Hill reports. However, the event has been pushed to a much later date in 2022, though it's unclear whether Canada will relax its vaccine requirement to cross the border by that point (at the rate things are going, an unlikelihood). "According to Rogan’s Facebook page, the event has been rescheduled for Oct. 24," The Hill added.

Rogan himself had hinted that the cancelation is coming, given Canada's strict requirements for all entering its territory of showing proof of "fully vaccinated" status.

During his Dec.24th episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, which gets more listeners than even major mainstream TV network shows get viewers during prime time hours, Rogan explained, "I should probably say this because I haven't yet. My 4/20 show that's sold out in Vancouver — I don't think that's happening."

He then vented to his guest, comedian Tim Dillon, that it's ridiculous that unlike an increasing number of European countries Canada doesn't recognize natural immunity from a prior infection.

"I don't think I can even get into the country. I'm not vaccinated. I'm not gonna get vaccinated. I have antibodies, it doesn't make any sense," Rogan said.

Since announcing that he had Covid in late August in a social media post last September, Rogan has been at the center of mainstream media attacks over his spending a lot of time describing his personal experience with a mix of medications given by a doctor. Additionally he had given advice to friends based on his successfully and fully recovering in a matter of a few days.

Rogan posted the following image announcing the show's cancelation and postponement:

This included the supposedly "controversial" ivermectin (which led to disinformation and personal attacks from CNN), in addition to a treatment of monoclonal antibodies, a Z-pack, prednisone, an NAD drip, as well as a vitamin drip.

Also contributing to the Vancouver show's cancelation is the current implementation of what are essentially "Covid passports" for a number of indoor and public venues. "The Canadian territory requires proof of vaccination to gain entry into some indoor businesses and event spaces, including Rogers Arena, where Rogan’s show was set to take place," The Hill underscores.

@joerogan - just got an email that your 4/20 show in Vancouver originally scheduled for Apr 2020 and rescheduled to Apr 2022 was just canceled by the “Event Organizer” … what gives? Been holding onto tickets looking forward to this show for 2 years 😞 — Guri C (@gurichattha) December 17, 2021

For Rogan fans in Canada, the likelihood is that he's not going to be let in the country even by late 2022. A number of health officials in Western governments have of late declared various forms of policies which sound like "mandates forever" as they promote the notion that citizens must get ready to live under pandemic conditions for possibly more years to come.