Canada's Health Minister: "You Will Never Be Fully-Vaxxed"

Authored by Mark Jeftovic via BombThrower.com,

This is the new ‘right way’ to think about vaccinations...

Despite increasingly compelling data and peer reviewed studies coming out detailing the harms and side-effects of vaccinations, Canada’s Liberal-Socialist coalition government is doubling down on vaccinations, and appear ready move the goalposts on what constitutes vaccine compliance.

As reported via Blacklocks Reporter (@mindingottawa on Twitter),

Canadians will be required to get a Covid shot every nine months for the foreseeable future, says Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos. Previous definitions of “fully vaccinated” made no sense, he told reporters. “Nine months is very clear and will help people understand why ‘up to date’ is the right way to think about vaccination now,” said Duclos. “‘Fully vaccinated’ makes no sense now. It’s about ‘up to date.’ So am I up to date in my vaccination? Have I received a vaccination in the last nine months?”

Duclos previously called for the provinces to make vaccinations mandatory and when asked by reporters if mandates would return this fall, he replied “We must continue to fight against Covid.”

Canada seems to be one of the few countries outside Communist China who is frantically clinging to the COVID narrative, relentlessly pushing largely ineffective (and arguably dangerous) vaccines on an increasingly fed up population.

The Trudeau regime is increasingly unpopular, a recent Angus Reid poll finding those who “strongly support” the government falling into single digits. The largest single category was “strongly disapprove” at 41%,

Reeling with numerous scandals, corruption and gaffes, Justin Trudeau holds power solely through the merger of his party with the Canada’s Socialist NDP, headed by millionaire Jagmeet Singh.

The deal ostensibly keeps him in office until 2025. Singh is also on the ropes, frequently being jeered in public even among his base constituency in Brampton, Ontario. His brother lost his seat in the recent Ontario election, and Sing himself was run out of a campaign stop by enraged Sikhs who called him “a sell out”.

Time For Your Plan B

Most agnostic and object political observers agree: should the Liberal-Socialist Party make it to 2025, they will be mercilessly deposed on par with the 1993 electoral bloodbath. When Canadians had had enough of Brian Mulroney (he bailed before the election, leaving Kim Campbell holding the bag) and the Conservatives were blown out so badly they lost their party status: going from 156 seats in Parliament, to just 2.

Both the Liberals and NDPs face similar prospects by Canadians who are sick and tired of being called “fringe” and “racists”, fed up with being gaslit by a smug, out-of-touch, government subsidized media, and well beyond done with this COVID business.

But until that happens, this clown show can do a lot of damage – mandatory vaccinations being just the beginning.

The economy is headed for a depression because our Finance Minister is an economically illiterate ideologue. We should be an energy super-power but instead this fully Woke government is demonizing our oil and gas industry and probably driving the West right out of confederation. Then they’re ramming through internet censorship bills that would make the CCP proud.

If you haven’t decided your line in the sand, it’s time to do that. I know mine.

I will leave this fucking country before that happens. — Mark Jeftovic, The C̶r̶y̶p̶t̶o̶ ₿itcoin Capitalist (@StuntPope) July 4, 2022

And then get to work putting your Plan B in motion:

Start working on a second passport, setting up businesses, revenue streams and assets outside of Canada. Everybody knows I’m a huge Bitcoin fan, so holding a portion of your wealth in BTC keeps it out of the reach of these plundering tyrants.

If the government is going to move the goalposts, then the rest of us have to move the playing field. In this coming era of decentralization, the antidote to government overreach is extreme Sovereign Individualism.

* * *

