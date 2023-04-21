CDC Director Admits Vaccines Do Not Prevent COVID Transmission, Blames "Evolution Of Science"

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky admitted during Congressional inquiry that existing covid mRNA vaccinations do not prevent the transmission of the current virus subvariants. However, using typical establishment spin, Walensky also suggested that the vaccines did prevent transmission of the original variants despite the fact that there was no concrete data to support this notion.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tells Congress that vaccinated individuals can, in fact, spread COVID, contrary to her earlier statements, attributing this change to “an evolution of science.”pic.twitter.com/5IWYEfJ0lu — Michael P Senger (@michaelpsenger) April 19, 2023

Her explanation for the confusion? It was "evolution of science" and the virus that changed the conditions, rather than the CDC being wrong (or lying) about the science and the conditions.

In the video below, Pfizer executive Janine Small is cornered by a member of the European Parliament and openly admits that the company's covid vaccines were never tested for blocking transmission. This was after Pfizer had consistently claimed the vaccine prevented the spread of the virus. Media damage control argued that even though the mRNA products were not tested for transmission prevention by Pfizer, they are still considered useful for disrupting spread. Data so far suggests that this was a lie:

In 2021, data from the Public Health England and the NHS shows that the vaccinated and unvaccinated had almost identical rates of infectiousness. In other words, a vaccinated person was almost as likely to give you covid as an unvaccinated person.

In the case of the original "wild virus" variant from 2020 to 2021, infections and fatality rates actually plummeted well before the vaccines were widely introduced. This means that natural immunity was the most likely factor in the slowdown of the spread. Transmission was stopped by the human immune system, not the vaccines.

During the same congressional hearing, Walensky asserted that the CDC will continue to recommend masks in schools in communities where COVID-19 levels are high, despite the fact that multiple studies show zero positive results for masks in stopping covid. The CDC continues to ignore these studies in favor of pro-masking policies.

There is a logic behind the CDC's otherwise bizarre behavior - They have to persist in dismissing the science because their original policies were not based in science, they were based in ideology and malicious intent. The purpose of government pandemic mandates was control, not public safety. Officials saw an opportunity to use covid fear as leverage to steal individual rights while promoting a fake sense of security. And, the strategy almost worked, too.

If it had not been for the incredibly low official Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) of the virus (only 0.23%), if covid had been just slightly more deadly and if conservative states did not have the courage to block Joe Biden's vaccine passport efforts, then America and much of the western world would look very different today. Just take a look at the draconian laws many Democrats wanted to put in place to punish those who would not submit to the vaccines.

The ongoing insistence of organizations like the CDC in promoting false covid information is proof that oppressive mandates and lockdowns would still be an issue in 2023 if elements of the public had not stood their ground. We dodged a bullet, but just barely.