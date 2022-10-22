print-icon
CDC Director Infected With COVID, Despite Max Vax And Boosters

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022 - 09:00 PM

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky - who confidently lied last year when she proclaimed "Vaccinated people do not carry the virus and don't get sick," has come down with Covid-19 just one month after receiving the latest bivalent 'omicron-tuned' booster for the disease.

The CDC said on Saturday that Walensky will isolate at home and attend meetings remotely.

Which makes this clip particularly infuriating in light of revelations that Pfizer never tested their experimental mRNA therapeutic to see if it actually prevented transmission.

Walensky took over at the CDC in January 2021 after President Joe Biden appointed her. 

