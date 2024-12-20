CNN Reveals "Troubling" Poll: American Trust In Vaccines Is Plummeting

American trust in medical institutions and vaccine technology has been plunging the past several years, and though the media treats this as a "troubling" and dangerous development for our society the shift might represent a positive change. The activities of Big Pharma have gone largely unchecked and unchallenged for many decades. The FDA has a revolving door policy, allowing pharmaceutical executives to exit their companies and work at the agency with impunity, then leave again and return to their former jobs. It's not hard to understand how this creates a serious conflict of interest at the FDA.

This problem of corruption was never more clear than it was during the covid pandemic. Since that event, the US population has been losing faith in the ability of the government to scrutinize pharmaceutical products and protect people from potentially disastrous experimental medications and vaccines. When the love affair between government and Big Pharma was put on blatant display, the American people rightly began to question everything.

Recently, CNN unveiled a poll which proves that US faith in vaccines is in steep decline.

#6 - CNN shares a devastating poll, revealing that a growing number of parents no longer believe the government’s or media’s lies about vaccines.



The reality is that the vaccines were largely unnecessary. Infections and fatalities were dropping rapidly well before the first vaccines were introduced to the public, likely because of natural immunity. Later spikes only prove that the vaccines had minimal effect on the spread of the virus.

At the height of the pandemic frenzy, the average Infection Fatality Rate of the Covid virus was a tiny 0.23%. Meaning, 99.8% of the public was under no threat from the illness. Furthermore those that did become dangerously sick were often elderly people with preexisting conditions.

This fact was reinforced by data showing that the vast majority of deaths from covid were among people with at least one comorbidity. If a person died after years of diabetes or cardiovascular disease, but they also had covid, the default of the medical establishment was to list the death as covid related. That is to say, deaths from covid and deaths from preexisting conditions were mixed together without regard for how this might affect public statistics.

It should also be noted that the IFR of covid did not change from pre-vaccination conditions to post-vaccination conditions. The death rate was the same regardless of vaccination status, though CDC, WHO and Big Pharma analysis often failed to use unvaccinated people as a control group. This was likely done deliberately to hide the bigger picture from the public.

Instead, the establishment would use stats like CFR (Case Fatality Rate) or "Mortality Odds", which discount asymptomatic cases and greatly overestimate the true rate of death. Few establishment media outlets ever mentioned the real Infection Fatality Rate through the entirety of the pandemic.

The goal was to pump up the covid death count as high as possible in order to frighten the public into accepting experimental mRNA vaccinations that were rushed into production under FDA emergency approval. The average vaccine is tested for many years (sometimes a decade or more) in order to meet safety standards. Covid vaccines were slapped together and shipped out in less than 12 months. The action was hailed as a "medical miracle", but the truth is that it was a massive gamble at best, and a draconian con at worst.

Governments around the world exploited pandemic fears and used unprecedented leverage to force the public into taking the jab. Keep in mind that the Biden Administration almost gained the power to penalize companies employing workers without proof of vaccination (vaccine passports). That is to say, the government under Biden tried to erase constitutional protections and take people's jobs away unless they submitted to regular vaccines. It was an epic authoritarian sprint.

They were only thwarted because of the Supreme Court and the courage of conservative red states defying the agenda. The covid event has created a culture of distrust when it comes to vaccine science. Now, the public wants independent investigations and assurances on vaccines to prove safety rather than simply taking the FDA and Big Pharma at their word. It's not so much a movement against vaccines - It's a movement to demand transparency, something which Americans should have had to begin with.