Contaminated Pfizer Vaccines Reported In Several Japanese Cities

Several cities in Japan have reported 'white-colored floating substances' in Vials of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, according to Bloomberg.

The vials came from lot FF5357, where white contaminants were first reported by Kamakura City in Kanagawa prefecture. On Tuesday, two more cities - neighboring Sagamihara and Sakai City in Osaka prefecture reported contaminated vials, however there were no reports of adverse reactions. In Sagamihara, white substances were reported at three different vaccination sites on Sept. 11, 12 and 14.

The cities told Bloomberg that they will ask Pfizer for an analysis.

Last month Moderna came under fire after black contaminants were found in multiple vials of their Covid-19 vaccine in Japan, causing the Japanese Ministry of Health to pull 1.6 million doses of the vaccine.

According to NHK, "black substances" were found in syringes and a vial, while pink substances were spotted in a different syringe.