COVID Deaths Jump 40% As US Continues To See More Than 1 Million Cases A Day

Deaths involving patients with COVID increased by 40% over the past week, according to the CDC. But as it happens, almost all of the deaths reported involve patients infected with delta, not the omicron variant which is now responsible for nearly all COVID cases.

On average, the US reported about 1,600 cases a day last week, up from about 1,150 the week before, said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

The US has continued to report more than 1 million cases a day, according to Johns Hopkins, with a record-breaking 1.35 million reported yesterday alone.

Walensky, who spoke during a White House COVID Response Team briefing, said she believes these deaths are just "left over" fatalities from the delta wave - nothing to worry about.

Of course, there's no way the CDC can truly know this for certain. The government's COVID policies are mostly just grasping at straws. Though they would never admit that.

So, why is it so hard to believe that delta alone is accounting for these deaths? Well, for one, the government believes the omicron variant accounts for 98.3% of all new cases.

Public health officials will monitor "deaths over the next several weeks to see the impact of omicron on mortality," Walenksy said during the briefing. "Given the sheer number of cases, we may see deaths from omicron, but I suspect the deaths we're seeing now are still from delta."

Of course, while Walensky delivered the news with her characteristic alarmism, we feel it's important to take a beat and put it all in context. See the chart below:

Deaths are nowhere near the highs from last winter.