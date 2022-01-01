print-icon

COVID, Ivermectin, And 'Mass Formation Psychosis': Dr. Robert Malone Gives Blistering Interview To Joe Rogan

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022 - 12:05 PM

mRNA inventor Dr. Robert Malone gave a fascinating interview to Joe Rogan which aired on New Year's Eve.

If you've got three hours to spare, we recommend you watch the entire thing:

Malone, an expert in mRNA vaccine technologies who trained at UC Davis, UCSD and the Salk Institute, was suspended by Twitter with no explanation on Thursday. It appears he's preparing to sue, as Alex Berenson is currently doing.

The suspension came after Malone was vilified by a hit piece in The Atlantic which was funded by Facebook and Johnson & Johnson.

"Three days before this thing came out, the journalist - he previously publishes on 'woke' issues on the topic of higher education. He's clearly hired. And they explicitly say the article was funded by the Robert Boyd Johnson foundation and the Zuckerberg-Chan initiative.

...

He was totally obsessed. 'Robert, why are you saying these things? You must have some financial incentive. There must be some reason you're doing this' - and I told him repeatedly, 'because it's the right thing to do.'

I think I'm the only one who has been involved deeply in the development of this tech, that doesn't have a financial stake in it. For me, the reason is, because what's happening is not right. It's destroying my profession. It's destroying the practice of medicine worldwide ... I'm a vaccinologist. I spent 30 years developing vaccines. A stupid amount of education learning how to do it, and what the rules are. And for me, I'm personally offended watching my discipline get destroyed for no good reason at all except, apparently, financial incentives, and - I dunno - political ass-covering?" -Robert Malone

"Our government is out of control on this," Malone continues. "And they are lawless. They completely disregard bioethics. They completely disregard the federal common-rule. They have broken all the rules that I know of, that I've been trained for years and years and years. These mandates of an experimental vaccines are explicitly illegal. They are explicitly inconsistent with the Nuremberg code. They are explicitly inconsistent with the Belmont report. They are flat out illegal, and they don't care."

Malone then explained to Rogan how the Uttar Pradesh province in India crushed Covid with early treatment that included ivermectin, however he claims that the Biden administration met with Modi and a 'decision was made not to disclose the contents of the treatment.'

They then went deeper into the topic of ivermectin and early interventions in general. According to Malone, "There are good modeling studies, that show a half a million excess deaths have happened in the US, through the intentional blockade of early COVID treatment by the US Government."

Malone and Rogan then got into some heavy science behind Covid - with Malone explaining how people with natural Covid immunity are at higher risk of adverse events from the vaccine.

"There is a number of things here that are not supported by the science."

They then discussed the case of a 14-year-old girl who was injured by the vaccine, yet the incident was reported as a stomach ache.

"This young woman who was listed as having a stomach ache, when in fact what she had was a seizure. And she's now wheelchair-bound with a nasal-gastric tube. One of 1,000 subjects."

Towards the end of the interview, Malone gets even deeper - suggesting that people are living through a mass formation psychosis - drawing parallels to 1920s and 1930s Germany, where "they had a highly intelligent, highly educated population, and they went barking mad."

And Twitter doesn't think Malone's voice deserves to be heard. 

0