COVID, Ivermectin, And 'Mass Formation Psychosis': Dr. Robert Malone Gives Blistering Interview To Joe Rogan

mRNA inventor Dr. Robert Malone gave a fascinating interview to Joe Rogan which aired on New Year's Eve.

If you've got three hours to spare, we recommend you watch the entire thing:

Malone, an expert in mRNA vaccine technologies who trained at UC Davis, UCSD and the Salk Institute, was suspended by Twitter with no explanation on Thursday. It appears he's preparing to sue, as Alex Berenson is currently doing.

Dr. Malone discusses his suspension from both LinkedIn and Twitter for the crime of promoting "vaccine hesitancy."



He argues that if the risks are not discussed, informed consent is not possible.



"Informed consent is not only not happening, it's being actively blocked." pic.twitter.com/cSWSA5S0bh — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) December 31, 2021

Joe Rogan questions big tech for censoring “one of the most qualified people in the world to talk about vaccines”Dr. Robert Malone.



Dr. Robert Malone responds to big tech censoring him. pic.twitter.com/uJiny7449r — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) December 31, 2021

Twitter is in no position to judge Dr. Malone. If he, as inventor of mRNA vaccine technology, is concerned, we should all be. If Big Tech and Big Pharma have another perspective, they’re free to voice it. But censorship of whistleblowing experts must not stand. #RestoreMaloneNow https://t.co/XcjUmSqNIC — Bret Weinstein (@BretWeinstein) December 31, 2021

The suspension came after Malone was vilified by a hit piece in The Atlantic which was funded by Facebook and Johnson & Johnson.

"Three days before this thing came out, the journalist - he previously publishes on 'woke' issues on the topic of higher education. He's clearly hired. And they explicitly say the article was funded by the Robert Boyd Johnson foundation and the Zuckerberg-Chan initiative. ... He was totally obsessed. 'Robert, why are you saying these things? You must have some financial incentive. There must be some reason you're doing this' - and I told him repeatedly, 'because it's the right thing to do.' I think I'm the only one who has been involved deeply in the development of this tech, that doesn't have a financial stake in it. For me, the reason is, because what's happening is not right. It's destroying my profession. It's destroying the practice of medicine worldwide ... I'm a vaccinologist. I spent 30 years developing vaccines. A stupid amount of education learning how to do it, and what the rules are. And for me, I'm personally offended watching my discipline get destroyed for no good reason at all except, apparently, financial incentives, and - I dunno - political ass-covering?" -Robert Malone

Dr. Robert Malone provides Joe Rogan the details behind the Atlantic attack article that Facebook and Johnson & Johnson funded.



As a creator of the mRNA tech, why is he speaking out? Dr. Malone responds: “Because it’s the right thing to do”.



Bravo! pic.twitter.com/rCzo5RlPZC — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) December 31, 2021

"Our government is out of control on this," Malone continues. "And they are lawless. They completely disregard bioethics. They completely disregard the federal common-rule. They have broken all the rules that I know of, that I've been trained for years and years and years. These mandates of an experimental vaccines are explicitly illegal. They are explicitly inconsistent with the Nuremberg code. They are explicitly inconsistent with the Belmont report. They are flat out illegal, and they don't care."

On Joe Rogan, Dr Robert Malone indicts our government’s response to covid



“They are lawless. They completely disregard bio-ethics. They’ve broken all the rules that I know, that I’ve been trained on for years”. pic.twitter.com/mxG7phVhIJ — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) January 1, 2022

Malone then explained to Rogan how the Uttar Pradesh province in India crushed Covid with early treatment that included ivermectin, however he claims that the Biden administration met with Modi and a 'decision was made not to disclose the contents of the treatment.'

Dr. Robert Malone explains to Joe Rogan how Uttar Pradesh has crushed COVID with early treatment.



Joe Biden met with Narendra Modi and a decision was made to not disclose the contents of the treatment. Why? pic.twitter.com/PG9AkhIHvG — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) December 31, 2021

They then went deeper into the topic of ivermectin and early interventions in general. According to Malone, "There are good modeling studies, that show a half a million excess deaths have happened in the US, through the intentional blockade of early COVID treatment by the US Government."

Joe Rogan and Dr. Robert Malone on the villainization of Ivermectin.



Dr. Robert Malone: There are good modeling studies, that show a half of Million Excess Deaths have happened in the US, through the intentional blockade of early COVID treatment by the US Government. pic.twitter.com/lj9YKktcQZ — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) December 31, 2021

Dr. Robert Malone offers his observation of what could be behind the targeting of physicians,such as @P_McCulloughMD, who advocate for early COVID treatment to keep people out of the hospital.



He tells Joe Rogan to follow the money. pic.twitter.com/yI1Kc4k4gP — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) December 31, 2021

Malone and Rogan then got into some heavy science behind Covid - with Malone explaining how people with natural Covid immunity are at higher risk of adverse events from the vaccine.

"There is a number of things here that are not supported by the science."

Joe Rogan and Dr. Robert Malone discuss how people with natural COVID immunity are at a higher risk of adverse events from the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/faAXiHMuL1 — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) December 31, 2021

They then discussed the case of a 14-year-old girl who was injured by the vaccine, yet the incident was reported as a stomach ache.

"This young woman who was listed as having a stomach ache, when in fact what she had was a seizure. And she's now wheelchair-bound with a nasal-gastric tube. One of 1,000 subjects."

On Joe Rogan, Dr Robert Malone discusses an alleged whistler blower case where a teenage girl was severely injured by the vaccine, yet the incident was reported as a stomach ache. pic.twitter.com/KEOlL57T4P — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) December 31, 2021

Towards the end of the interview, Malone gets even deeper - suggesting that people are living through a mass formation psychosis - drawing parallels to 1920s and 1930s Germany, where "they had a highly intelligent, highly educated population, and they went barking mad."

On Joe Rogan, Dr Robert Malone suggests we are living through a mass formation psychosis.



He explains how and why this could happen, and its effects.



He draws analogy to 1920s/30s Germany “they had a highly intelligent, highly educated population, and they went barking mad” pic.twitter.com/wZpfMsyEZZ — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) January 1, 2022

And Twitter doesn't think Malone's voice deserves to be heard.