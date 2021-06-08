COVID Origins Report From Lawrence Livermore "Z Division" Concluded In May 2020 Lab Leak 'Plausible'

While Anthony Fauci spent much of last year telling the public that COVID-19 couldn't have possibly come from a Wuhan lab his agency was funding, the Lawrence Livermore Lab's intelligence arm, known as the "Z-Division," found the Wuhan lab-leak theory to be quite plausible and deserving of further investigation, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In a classified May 27, 2020 report that the US State Department heavily relied upon its investigation (and which President Biden canceled shortly after taking office), scientific investigators studied the genetic makeup of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, in what was "among the first U.S. government efforts to seriously explore the hypothesis that the virus leaked from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology along with the competing hypothesis the pandemic began with human contact with infected animals."

One person who read the document, which is dated May 27, 2020, said it made a strong case for further inquiry into the possibility the virus seeped out of the lab. The study also had a major influence on the State Department’s probe into Covid-19’s origins. State Department officials received the study in late October 2020 and asked for more information, according to a timeline by the agency’s arms control and verification bureau, which was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. The study was important because it came from a respected national laboratory and differed from the dominant view in spring 2020 that the virus almost certainly was first transmitted to humans via an infected animal, a former official involved in the State Department inquiry said. -WSJ

The WIV was home to scientists internationally known for genetically modifying COVID viruses to better infect humans - perhaps including an intermediate horseshoe bat coronavirus they collected in 2013 which is 96.2% identical to SARS-CoV-2, while we know know that a subagency of the NIH headed by Fauci was funding risky coronavirus research to the tune of millions of dollars, funneled through nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance after the Obama administration cut off funding for so-called "gain of function" research in 2014.

What's more, the Fauci's agency resumed funding the risky research in 2017 without the approval of a government oversight body.

Of note, the WIV "had openly participated in gain-of-function research in partnership with U.S. universities and institutions" for years under the leadership of Dr. Shi 'Batwoman' Zhengli, according to the Washington Post's Josh Rogin.

Zhengli Shi (Bat lady)

On May 26, President Biden called for a fresh, 90-day review of intelligence collected on the origins of COVID-19. While he didn't directly reference the Lawrence Livermore classified report, he said that US national laboratories overseen by the Energy Department would augment the spy agencies' work. Hours after Biden's announcement, the New York Times reported the existence of a 'raft' of still-unexamined evidence which required additional supercomputer analysis.

In other words, the US government has been sitting on a large collection of intelligence in perhaps the most important investigation into an economy-wrecking global pandemic, as China destroyed evidence and has refused to cooperate with international probes. According to the report, Biden's call for the new investigation was in response to the 'new' evidence.

According to the report, US allies have been providing evidence since the beginning of the pandemic. Australia, a member of the so-called Five Eyes partnership which also includes Britain, Canada and New Zealand, has strongly promoted the lab-leak theory. And while US intelligence agencies are reportedly coming together "around the two likely scenarios," a former State Department official says the evidence to support the natural origin theory is virtually non-existent.

"We were finding that despite the claims of our scientific community, including the National Institutes of Health and Dr. Fauci's NIAID organization, there was almost no evidence that supported a natural, zoonotic evolution or source of COVID-19," said former State Department official David Asher in a statement to Fox News. "The data disproportionately stacked up as we investigated that it was coming out of a lab or some supernatural source."