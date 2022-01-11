COVID Survival Rate For Under 20s Is 99.9987%; Stanford Epidemiology Prof Study

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Top epidemiologist Professor John Ioannidis has published a new study which concludes that the survival rate of people under the age of 20 who catch COVID is 99.9987%.

The data used from the study was taken before the advent of mass vaccination programs, meaning the numbers apply to unvaccinated people.

Ioannidis previously published an analysis of seroprevalence (antibody) studies from 2020, which resulted in him being able to reveal that the infection fatality rate for COVID globally was around 0.15%. In Europe, the number stood at 0.3%-0.4% , while in Africa and Asia it went down to 0.05%.

Now the professor has published new information that breaks down infection fatality rates by age.

“From analysis of 25 seroprevalence surveys across 14 countries, Prof. Ioannidis and his colleague found the IFR varied from 0.0013% in the under-20s (around one in 100,000) to 0.65% in those in their 60s,” writes Will Jones.

For those above 70 not in a care home it was 2.9%, rising to 4.9% for all over-70s. This means that even for the elderly, more than 95% of those infected survive – 97.1% when considering those not in a care home. For younger people the mortality risk is orders of magnitude less, with 99.9987% of under-20s surviving a bout of the virus. These survival rates include people with underlying health conditions, so for the healthy the rates will be higher again (and the fatality rates lower).”

The authors of the study concluded that the data reflects the reality that the infection fatality rate of COVID is substantially lower than previously reported estimates.

“The study’s findings confirm that Covid is a mild disease in all but a small minority of cases. With Omicron now reducing the severity several-fold further, even the proponents of lockdown should be able to accept that this virus is well below a level where restrictions are justifiable,” writes Jones.

The results of the study once again bring into question the rationality of giving COVID-19 vaccines to young people and children.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behinds the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.